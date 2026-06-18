Credit Valley Conservation launches detection program for invasive species with scent-trained Labrador Retriever

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) launched the Conservation Detection Dog program on June 12, marking a first in Ontario innovation in early detection of invasive species.

At the heart of the program is Tilly, a scent-trained Labrador Retriever who will play a critical role in identifying priority invasive species on CVC properties.

“The introduction of the Conservation Detection Dog program strengthens CVC’s ability to detect high-risk invasive species before they become established in our conservation areas and on CVC properties,” said Terri LeRoux, CVC CAO. “It reflects CVC’s commitment to innovation and proactive conservation recognizing that early detection and rapid response greatly reduces long-term management costs and can improve ecological outcomes.”

Preventing new species from becoming established is critical. Tilly is specially trained to use her highly developed sense of smell, up to 100,000 times more sensitive than humans, to detect target priority invasive species odours before more visible signs appear. Because invasive species are difficult to identify at low densities and across complex terrains, by the time they are visible, control becomes significantly more costly and less effective, making the use of a detection dog more accurate and cost-effective than conventional field surveys.

“This program demonstrates how innovation can strengthen environmental protection and deliver meaningful conservation outcomes,” said Dayana Gomez, the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation’s executive director.

“We look forward to engaging donors, partners and community supporters who share our commitment to protecting the Credit River Watershed and helping ensure the long-term success of this important initiative.”

Invasive species pose one of the greatest threats to forests, biodiversity and local economies. Once established, they spread rapidly and often have irreversible impacts, resulting in long-term ecological degradation, loss of biodiversity, and substantial economic burden on public and private land managers.

Across Canada, invasive species are estimated to cost approximately $7.5 billion annually with economic impacts spanning forests, agriculture, fisheries and infrastructure. Research consistently shows that early detection and rapid response can reduce management costs by up to 90 per cent compared to delayed intervention, while significantly improving ecological outcomes.

“Tilly is trained to survey natural habitats to detect invasive species earlier, faster, and with much greater accuracy,” said Tony Pallotta, master trainer with Working K9.

Tilly is bred from a working line of dogs and is currently trained to detect three invasive species:

Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA): A small invasive insect that feeds on eastern hemlock trees, causing needle loss, branch dieback, and eventual tree mortality.

A small invasive insect that feeds on eastern hemlock trees, causing needle loss, branch dieback, and eventual tree mortality. Spotted Lanternfly (SLF): An invasive sap-feeding insect that attacks a wide range of trees and plants, weakening them and reducing growth and productivity.

An invasive sap-feeding insect that attacks a wide range of trees and plants, weakening them and reducing growth and productivity. Red Swamp Crayfish (RSC): An invasive crayfish that can outcompete native species, alter aquatic habitats, and disrupt aquatic ecosystems.

As new threats emerge, they will be assessed for feasibility of being added to her repertoire.

CVC is proactively preparing for emerging invasive species through monitoring, planning and collaboration with local, provincial and federal partners.

Since 2016, CVC has been monitoring priority hemlock forests in the Credit River Watershed. Through the new Conservation Detection Dog Program, CVC will expand current monitoring efforts for hemlock woolly adelgid and add spotted lanternfly as a target species.

When priority invasive species are detected, CVC shifts from early detection to a coordinated response in partnership with relevant agencies. This includes determining the population extent, risks, and potential management actions for containment and/or control.

This initiative has been developed in collaboration with experts at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Canadian Forest Service. These partnerships ensure the program is grounded in strong science and aligned with national best practices in invasive species detection and response.

Tilly will be out with CVC handler staff at CVC priority conservation areas beginning detection work this summer. The public is asked to not pet, call to, feed, or otherwise interact with Tilly while she is working or under handler direction unless the handler explicitly invites interaction.

To learn more about the Conservation Detection Dog Program go to cvc.ca/Tilly. To support conservation initiatives across the Credit River Watershed, please visitcvcfoundation.ca.

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