Credit Valley Conservation issues winter safety message

January 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With the colder weather here, freezing ponds and waterways are creating a hazard as they begin to freeze over.

Credit Valley Conservation is reminding residents of the inherent danger near streams, rivers, ponds, and lakes during the winter months.

CVC is urging people to exercise caution and keep family and pets away from the edges of all waterways.

While temperatures have gone down after December’s unseasonably warm weather, there are now frequent freeze-thaw cycles and winter storms that are bringing wet and mixed precipitation. This is expected to continue through the next couple of months.

Fluctuations in temperature and precipitation can increase runoff and contribute to higher water levels and faster flows in local watercourses. Once rivers and waterbodies become ice-covered, periods of rainfall and snowmelt can result in the weakening, shifting, and melting of that ice cover – making it unsafe.

Residents living next to watercourses are encouraged to secure loose objects, such as lawn furniture and watercraft that are in the flood plain in preparation for the spring snowmelt and rains that can increase the risk of flooding downstream.

To keep safe, residents are encouraged to keep family and pets away from all bodies of water, avoid all recreational activities in or around water, including skating in unsanctioned areas, and limit winter outdoor activities to trails at local parks and conservation areas.

Stormwater ponds/facilities were not built for ice skating and should not be used.

Rescuing a person or pet from ice is dangerous.

IF you see anyone who has fallen through the ice, call 9-1-1 for help.

