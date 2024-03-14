Credit Valley Conservation issues caution when near waterways

March 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Credit Valley Conservation is reminding residents of the dangers that exist near rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes this time of year and is urging people to keep their families and pets away from the edge of all waterways.

There has been lower-than-normal snowfall this year, in addition to periods of warm temperatures in January and February that resulted in an early snowmelt.

The ground within the Credit River Watershed is saturated in many places.

During periods of intense rain, there could be higher amounts of runoff, creating slippery, unstable streambanks, and extremely cold water temperatures.

This can lead to hazardous conditions close to all water bodies.

CVC is offering the following tips to stay safe near the water.

Keep family and pets away from the edges of all bodies of water.

Avoid all recreational activities in or around water, especially near ice-covered watercourses and waterbodies.

Do not attempt to walk on ice-covered water or drive through flooded roads or fast-moving water.

If you live close to water, move objects such as chairs or benches away from the water’s edge to avoid losing them during potential spring-high water.

Avoid walking close to or over ice-covered water to prevent falling through. River banks can become unstable in the spring due to snowmelt and erosion.

If you see a person fall into a body of water or through the ice, call 9-1-1 for help immediately. Rescuing another person or pet from icy water is dangerous and could result in the rescuer also getting in trouble.

Credit Valley Conservation operates a flood forecasting and warning program to reduce loss of life and risk of property damage from flooding.

When flooding is possible, or about to occur, Credit Valley Conservation issues flood messages to municipal emergency management officials, emergency medical services, school boards, police, and the media.

Municipal officials will then take action to warn local residents and respond in emergency situations.

Readers Comments (0)