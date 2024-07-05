Credit Valley Conservation hands out 20 awards at ‘Friends of the Credit’ event

By Zachary Roman

Local environmental champions were celebrated last week.

On June 20, Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) and the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation (CVCF) held a special “Friends of the Credit” event at Cambium Farms to recognize work being done to protect and conserve the environment in the Credit Valley Watershed.

Over 100 people attended the event and 20 CVC Conservation awards were given out across eight categories: Youth Achievement, Outstanding Volunteer, Environmental Awareness, Landowner Stewardship, Corporate Leadership, Green Cities, Watershed Excellence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership.

Ann Lawlor, Mayor of Halton Hills and vice-chair of the CVC board, addressed those in attendance.

“On behalf of the CVC Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate our award recipients for their outstanding work and thank our supporters for their dedication to the environment,” said Lawlor. “Your work to protect and enhance the Credit River Watershed is inspiring all of us to take action in our communities to ensure a healthy environment for future generations.”

One of this year’s winners in the Landowner Stewardship category was Jo-Anne Van Huisseling. She worked with the CVC to enhance and restore her property’s natural features by removing a barrier across Mill Creek. She also completed a landowner action plan that identifies other areas of her property that can be restored or enhanced in the future.

The Watershed Excellence award is the CVC’s most prestigious award and this year one of its winners was Dr. William McIlveen for 37 years of environmental leadership.

“William has shared his passion for learning and the environment through knowledge transfer on a variety of subjects, including clams, microbes, climate change and energy cycling in vernal pools,” said CVC Marketing and Communications Specialist Jamie Williams in a statement. “He has also organized projects and surveys in Georgetown and Halton Hills that have continued since 2001. In 2015, William submitted over 111,900 observation records to CVC of species in the Credit River Watershed. He is also the author of The Natural History of Rattray Marsh, a compendium of the flora, fauna and physical characteristics of Rattray Marsh.”

Dr. Pat Kelly also won the Watershed Excellence award for decades of volunteer service with organizations like Trout Unlimited, the Izaak Walton Fly Fishing Club, CVC, and Halton-Peel Woodlands and Wildlife Stewardship.

“Pat has contributed to environmental protection by planting thousands of trees, removing invasive species, taking part in litter cleanups, fish surveys and monitoring trout spawning,” said the CVC. “He has also helped the local community by planting pollinator gardens, building and installing garbage kiosks and installing educational signage.”

