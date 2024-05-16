Credit Valley Conservation Celebrates 70-years of Conservation

May 13 marked Credit Valley Conservation’s 70th anniversary of conserving the Credit River Watershed.

CVC Chair Micheal Palleschi, CVC Chief Administrative Officer Quentin Hanchard and CVC’s Board of Directors and staff kicked-off CVC’s 70th anniversary year-long celebrations with a flag raising ceremony at the organization’s Administrative Office on Friday, May 10.

“For the past 70 years, Credit Valley Conservation has been serving watershed municipalities and communities and I am proud to be part of this important milestone,” said Micheal Palleschi, CVC Chair and Regional Councillor for Wards 2 and 6 in the City of Brampton. “CVC continues to bring forward solutions rooted in science to protect and restore the Credit River Watershed and is helping to prepare our communities for a changing climate and increased pressures to natural systems.”

An Order of Council from the Province officially established the Credit Valley Conservation Authority on May 13, 1954. It was created in response to a request by the communities within the Credit River Watershed, for the creation of an authority to assist in dealing with issues related to flooding, pollution and resource management.

“The role of CVC is enduring in our local communities,” said Quentin Hanchard, Chief Administrative Officer at Credit Valley Conservation. “While the environmental challenges in the Credit River Watershed have evolved during the past 70-years, our critical role to protect and restore the Credit River Watershed remains. We are inspired by our 70-year legacy as we continue to serve our local communities and municipal partners to create a watershed where a diversity of all life thrives.”

