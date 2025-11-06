General News

Credit Valley Conservation Board of Directors Announces New CAO

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The not-for-profit organization responsible for the care and protection of Island Lake Conservation Area and the Credit River Watershed, Credit Valley Conservation (CVC), has a new chief administrative officer (CAO).

CVC announced on Monday, Nov. 3, that Terri LeRoux was appointed to the role, in addition to serving as secretary and treasurer.

“Terri is an accomplished leader with expertise in governance support, organizational strategy and multi-stakeholder relationship building,” reads the announcement by CVC. “[She has] more than 20 years of experience working within the Credit River Watershed, first serving as executive director of the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation and then joining CVC in 2019 in the Parks, Lands and Community Engagement department.”

The announcement noted that during her tenure with CVC, LeRoux oversaw conservation area services and critical initiatives that connect people with nature while protecting and enhancing natural spaces.

LeRoux has been the CVC’s interim CAO since May 30 of this year, and is looking forward to officially moving into the role.

“We are excited to welcome Terri LeRoux to her new role as chief administrative officer,” said CVC board chair Michael Palleschi. “Terri brings a deep knowledge of CVC, strategic insight and a proven ability to foster collaboration across a wide range of partners. Her leadership will be instrumental in guiding CVC’s current initiatives and shaping the organization’s future success.”


