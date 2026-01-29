Headline News

County of Dufferin needs more money to remedy homelessness

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

More federal and provincial money is required to address homelessness and housing needs in Dufferin County.

County staff presented a report to council when it met Jan. 22. The report contained updated data on homelessness in Ontario from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, in conjunction with the Ontario Municipal Social Services Association and Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association.

The report, titled Municipalities Under Pressure One Year Later Updated Report, shows continued growth in homelessness despite increased investment.

That’s starkly illustrated by the 84,973 Ontarians who experienced homelessness in 2025, which is a 7.8 per cent increase from 2024 and nearly 50 per cent more since 2021.

According to the report, people are staying homeless for longer periods of time. Chronic homelessness now accounts for 53 per cent of all homelessness. Rural communities saw a 31 per cent rise.

There were nearly 2,000 encampments throughout Ontario. And there are more than 301,000 households on a waiting list to be housed. The average wait time is about 65 months.

The report indicates that Ontario homelessness could double by 2035 under steady conditions, and could triple in an economic downturn.

Despite $4 billion invested in 2025, homelessness continues to rise.

In Dufferin County, the trend identified in the report aligns with what is being experienced.

County council approved staff’s recommendation to continue to advocate for increased federal and provincial investment. Staff will also continue to implement system-level improvements and report on progress and funding opportunities.


