County invites youth to apply for 2024/2025 Youth Climate Activation Circle

June 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Calling all local youth who are passionate about climate action.

The County of Dufferin is inviting local youth ages 16 to 25 to submit their application to be part of the 2024/2025 Youth Climate Activation Circle.

“As young people growing up in a world grappling with rapid climate changes, we all felt a mix of uncertainty and worry about what the future might hold, wondering how climate change would hit our community,” said Emily Payne, an ambassador with the 2024/2025 Youth Climate Activation Circle. “Here, we were able to learn with like-minded peers to support climate action and make a real tangible difference in Dufferin County.”

The Youth Climate Activation Circle is a 10-month-long volunteer program designed to empower Dufferin youth with the knowledge and skills to advocate for climate solutions within the community. The program begins in September and runs until June.

As ambassadors for the youth climate programs, the volunteers will receive climate change training, build skills, explore green career pathways and develop networks; which will lead to the creation of a local climate action project.

“It is our hope that through the Youth Climate Activation Circle, volunteers will cultivate a lifelong commitment to climate action, in which they advocate for and integrate climate action into their future personal and professional lives,” said Sara MacRae, manager of climate and energy for the County of Dufferin.

In 2023, the first cohort of the Youth Climate Activation Circle hosted a workshop series on climate-friendly landscaping to inspire residents to implement nature-based solutions at the property level.

In the upcoming cohort, the Youth Climate Activation Circle will welcome eight new volunteers into the program, who will become climate leaders in Dufferin County.

“The Youth Climate Activation Circle is an incredible opportunity for young people to develop the skills to become climate leaders and drive real change in our community. We are excited to see the new ideas and projects the 2024/2025 Youth Climate Ambassadors will champion,” said Darren White, Warden of Dufferin County.

Being an ambassador with the climate program, volunteers can expect a $500 stipend or community service hours recognition and reimbursement for eligible program expenses.

The County of Dufferin is encouraging local youth who are passionate about climate action and are able to commit 60 hours to program activities to apply to become a climate ambassador. No previous experiences are necessary.

Those interested in applying to join the Youth Climate Activation Circle can apply at www.joinindufferin.ca. The deadline to apply is July 31.

Readers Comments (0)