County fears provincial housing legislation may disadvantage renters

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Provincial legislation to spur housing development affects the relationship between landlords and their tenants.

Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, introduces significant changes that will accelerate eviction timelines and reduce tenant protections.

Brenda Wagner, Dufferin County’s Health and Human Services manager, said in a report to county council that the legislation risks increasing housing instability.

According to Wagner’s report to council, the potential rise in evictions and rental turnover could lead to higher rents and reduced affordability. That will compound existing challenges for vulnerable populations.

“Proactive planning and collaboration with community partners will be essential to mitigate these impacts and uphold the county’s commitment to equity, stability, and well-being for all residents,” she said in her report.

With changes affecting the Landlord and Tenant Board, eviction proceedings for non-payment of rent are reduced from 14 to seven days.

Tenants have 15 days to appeal an eviction order. That’s shortened from 30 days. Issues such as maintenance will not be heard at non-payment hearings unless

In total, 50 per cent of arrears are paid.

When meeting the personal use criteria and providing 120 days’ notice before termination, landlords are no longer required to provide a month’s rent or an alternative rental unit to tenants.

The changes may lead to outcomes that further strain already-thin resources, such as homeless shelter space and food banks.

Councillor Fred Nix, Mono’s deputy mayor, suggested that the county write a letter to the crowd at Queen’s Park to highlight some of the concerns about the legislation.

Nix said the public should know what is happening between landlords and tenants. Orangeville has the majority of renters in the county.

According to the 2021 Census, Orangeville has 2,690 households renting. Shelburne has 600; Melancthon and Amaranth each have 155; Grand Valley has 200 households renting; East Garafraxa and Mulmur each have 75; and Mono has 145 households renting.

Warden Lisa Post, Orangeville’s mayor, agreed with Nix that a letter stating the county’s reservations about Bill 60 needs to be communicated to the provincial government.

County staff will draft such a letter for council’s feedback.

