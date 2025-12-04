County calls on residents to safely share roads with cyclists, pedestrians, horse-drawn carriages

December 4, 2025 · 0 Comments
Safe transportation networks are key to ensuring that road users reach their destinations safely.
Dufferin County has many rural roads and road networks that are used by drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and even horse-drawn carriages.
“Home to a diverse population of citizens, Dufferin County has a longstanding history of Mennonites located throughout our community, especially in the rural municipalities of Melancthon, Mulmur and Grand Valley,” said Bruce Hillborn, manager of operations and fleet at Dufferin County.
“A certain community of Mennonites use the horse and buggy as a means of transportation. We must all work together to share our roads and keep our community safe while traveling.”
There are many factors to consider when prioritizing safety on county roads, such as soft gravel shoulders, hidden intersections and driveways, sudden turns and curves, poor lighting, and wildlife. These considerations apply to all road users.
But there are also specific laws and safety considerations that drivers must prioritize based on their chosen mode of transportation.
“We all have a role to play in ensuring road users get where they need to go safely throughout Dufferin County, no matter one’s chosen mode of transportation,” said Hillborn.
Safety for vehicular road users
The County of Dufferin asks that all road users prioritize safety for the entire community, including those in horse-drawn carriages.
If operating a vehicle, when approaching a horse-drawn carriage, drivers must ensure that they:
Safety for horse-drawn carriage users
Horse-drawn carriage users are asked to keep the following laws and safety considerations top of mind to help keep our roads safe:
By sharing our roads and prioritizing safety, everyone can enjoy their travels in Dufferin County and ensure their friends, family, loved ones, and community members, including local Mennonites using horse-drawn carriages, get where they need to go safely.