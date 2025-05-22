Copper wire thefts on the rise in Mulmur area

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two recent thefts involving significant amounts of stolen copper wire.

On May 7, Dufferin OPP responded to a break and enter at a property near County Road 21 and 4th Line in Mulmur. The suspect(s) had cut down utility poles and stolen approximately 300 meters of copper wire.

A second incident occurred on May 10 in the same area. Again, suspect(s) cut down poles and removed approximately 150 meters of copper wire.

The total estimated value of the stolen copper and related damage is approximately $180,000.

The Dufferin OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing these types of thefts, which can disrupt essential services and impact local residents. Please report any suspicious activity, especially vehicles parked along rural roads late at night near utility infrastructure.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/

