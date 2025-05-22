General News

Copper wire thefts on the rise in Mulmur area

May 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two recent thefts involving significant amounts of stolen copper wire.

On May 7, Dufferin OPP responded to a break and enter at a property near County Road 21 and 4th Line in Mulmur. The suspect(s) had cut down utility poles and stolen approximately 300 meters of copper wire.

A second incident occurred on May 10 in the same area. Again, suspect(s) cut down poles and removed approximately 150 meters of copper wire.

The total estimated value of the stolen copper and related damage is approximately $180,000.

The Dufferin OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing these types of thefts, which can disrupt essential services and impact local residents. Please report any suspicious activity, especially vehicles parked along rural roads late at night near utility infrastructure.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New executive director brings experience in trauma-informed advocacy to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services

By Paula Brown Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) has appointed a new executive director. The Board of Directors for CDVS announced earlier this month that Julie ...

Fuzz-rock Band 027 returning to Orangeville for home tour stop

By Joshua Drakes From a small community center in the middle of nowhere to what a fan called “Sheer Sonic Noise,” this homegrown punk trio ...

Orangeville council lobbies against strong mayor powers

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post wants nothing to do with the so-called provincial strong mayor powers. In fact, she hopes the crowd at ...

#RootedInCommunity Food Drive returning to Orangeville this weekend 

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville’s mayor is bringing back a popular fundraiser that generated over 20,000 pounds of food and more than $8,500 last October. The ...

Orangeville taps the brakes on bypass road speed limit

By JAMES MATTHEWS The speed limit on a portion of Riddell Road will be lowered in the interest of community safety. Town of Orangeville staff ...

Tickets on sale now for 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree in support of local hospital

By Paula Brown Juno-award-winning musician Jim Cuddy will be helping raise funds for health care in Dufferin County as he takes the stage in Mulmur ...

Smile Cookie Campaign sets record with $50,000 donation to Headwaters

By Sam Odrowski The recent Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign raised a record amount of money for Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). In partnership with ...

Dufferin County food banks each receive $10,000 in food donations from Kraft Hockeyville

By Paula Brown North Dufferin residents who rallied to support Honeywood Arena during the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition have done more than help raise funds ...

Dufferin Arts Council launching bursary, scholarship programs to support artists in the region

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin Arts Council will distribute $15,000 to aspiring and semi-established artists through its annual programs later this year. Submissions for the ...

No completion date available on Hansen Boulevard construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS Owners of a stalled Orangeville housing development cite a development charge credit agreement with the town as a key milestone toward the ...