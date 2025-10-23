Community spirit shines at annual Boo on Broadway for a trick-or-treating extravaganza:

By Chris Perrotte

With Halloween just around the corner, the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) shut down Broadway and a portion of Second Street for a day of family fun. Boo on Broadway, an annual event where children can trick-or-treat at downtown businesses, returned on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Many businesses were open along Broadway, and it was the final day of the OBIA’s outdoor farmers’ market on Second Street, where vendors showcased and offered their products, food, and services.

The Orangeville community came out to walk around and participate in numerous activities. Activities included pony rides, pumpkin pitches, feeding the goats, face painting, fortune telling, live singing for the children, and DJ Samo from Dufferin DJs spinning the tunes. There was also Maleficent on stilts making balloon shapes, folk heritage dancing, the local fire department with an inside truck tour for the children, and a Haunted House.

“It’s called the Haunted Dojo. We usually put this together every year for the community and the students from the Dojo get together, and the whole haunted house is made by them which is really good,” said Angelo Panoussis, owner and instructor at the Orangeville Dojo.

With candy being the primary motivator for children around Halloween, downtown businesses spent the day handing it out to children who dressed up in their favourite costumes for the occasion.

“This is amazing. It’s such a great community event. It’s beautiful. The kids are so happy and there are so many creative costumes,” said Kelly Fuga, owner of the Craft Pizza Bar & Italian Kitchen, who was busy giving away treats.

Alison Scheel, the Orangeville BIA’s general manager and organizer of Boo on Broadway, noted her appreciation for participating businesses to make the event a success.

“A big thank you to the downtown businesses for shelling out anywhere between 1,500 to 2,000 pieces of candy each. We really appreciate it,” said Scheel.

Children weren’t the only ones dressing up. Adults got into the festivities wearing all sorts of costumes. People dressed in a variety of costumes. There were ghosts, pirates, the Flintstones, Wolverine from the X-Men, witches, and Superman.

“Loving the festivities,” said Drew Wettlaufer, who dressed up as Superman. “It’s been great, the kids are having a blast. It’s great weather, [a] great day.”

Natasha Zahodnik designed her own costume for the festivities with her skull-painted face and unique attire. She was enjoying being a part of this event at the flower shop where she works. “Everyone is dressed up; all the kids are out on the street. It’s a great community event, and it’s just fun to dress up and celebrate with everyone.”

This event has been celebrating Halloween for approximately 20 years. However, for the first time this year, Broadway has been closed for the event, allowing people to walk freely without traffic interference. As people walked along Broadway, joyous faces could be seen everywhere.

“I think it was tremendously successful. I think it was really enjoyed by the community, and it had a lot of positive feedback,” said Scheel. “Seeing the kids happy faces and all their wonderful costumes. It’s a real feel-good event for us.”

