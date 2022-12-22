Headline News

Community mourns passing of local advocate and leader 

December 22, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

Caledon residents are mourning the loss of one of the community’s strongest activists.

Jennifer (Jenni) Le Forestier passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 48. A fierce leader in the Dufferin and Caledon community, residents may recognize her from her delegations at Caledon Council, or from the many environmental groups she was involved in, such as the Stop the 413 and Stop Sprawl movements, the Coalition for the West Credit River, the Peel Enviro Hub, Gravel Watch Ontario, and more.

Le Forestier was also a past president of the Belfountain Community Organization, served on the Town of Caledon Heritage Committee, and was the 2021 Green Party candidate for Dufferin-Caledon.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves first met Le Forestier through her delegations at Council and advocacy. Groves said the pair stood together against the 413 and aggregate pits and quarries.

“This is a huge loss for our community,” said Groves. “She was a very strong advocate and you could always count on her to stand up and speak out.”

Groves said Le Forestier paid attention to every council meeting, delegating on matters that were important to the community. She said Le Forestier held council’s feet to the fire on important issues such as sprawl and the environment.

“She was just a lovely person,” said Groves. “A real champion for this community.”

Lucrezia Chiappetta, co-chair of local environmental group EcoCaledon, sent the following message on behalf of all EcoCaledon members:

“Jenni fought tirelessly on the issues that matter to our community and the environment and it was a pleasure to fight alongside her. The absence of her wisdom, courage and passion will be felt by all those who knew her. Those who care about Caledon’s future know we have lost a kindred spirit.”

Matthew Lie-Paehlke, Engagement Manager at Environmental Defence, said Le Forestier was a driving force for activism in Caledon and Peel Region as a whole.

“She was the type of person who not only showed up at Council meetings and rallies but did so with an enthusiasm that energized those around her,” said Lie-Paehlke. “It was always a pleasure to be in the same room or sidewalk or Zoom meeting alongside her.”

Green Party of Ontario leader Mike Schreiner also posted a tribute to Le Forestier when he found out about her passing.

“Jenni Le Forestier’s passing is truly sad news,” he wrote. “Jenni was a strong advocate for her community and for environmental protections, someone I had the pleasure of working with to stop sprawl and oppose Highway 413. The Dufferin-Caledon Greens will especially miss Jenni’s relentless hard work and advocacy.”

Several of Le Forestier’s close friends have organized a GoFundMe in memory of her, with the goal of funding Le Forestier’s daughter’s education. It can be found by going to gofundme.com and typing Jenni Le Forestier in the website’s search bar.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters receives over $800,000 for first MRI machine

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents will soon have access to another diagnostic service at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), with ...

Five local charities receive booster grant funding from Dufferin Community Foundation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has provided five local charities with funding through their Booster Grant program. The ...

Community mourns passing of local advocate and leader 

By Zachary Roman Caledon residents are mourning the loss of one of the community’s strongest activists. Jennifer (Jenni) Le Forestier passed away on Dec. 9 ...

Town of Orangeville prepares to respond to severe winter storm event

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for a severe winter storm beginning on Thursday, December 22 and lasting into the holiday weekend. The storm ...

Tips for staying safe through the worst of the winter season

By Brian Lockhart When the snow flies you should be prepared for what winter weather can do if you find yourself in a situation you ...

Alder pool opening postponed to spring of 2023 due to supply chain issues

Due to challenges sourcing the specific stainless steel required to complete construction on the two pools located at the Alder Recreation Centre, the renovation has ...

Council looks to address modified muffler noise

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville council is looking to update and modernize its noise bylaw to address outdated language and the issue of modified muffler systems ...