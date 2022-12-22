Community mourns passing of local advocate and leader

December 22, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

Caledon residents are mourning the loss of one of the community’s strongest activists.

Jennifer (Jenni) Le Forestier passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 48. A fierce leader in the Dufferin and Caledon community, residents may recognize her from her delegations at Caledon Council, or from the many environmental groups she was involved in, such as the Stop the 413 and Stop Sprawl movements, the Coalition for the West Credit River, the Peel Enviro Hub, Gravel Watch Ontario, and more.

Le Forestier was also a past president of the Belfountain Community Organization, served on the Town of Caledon Heritage Committee, and was the 2021 Green Party candidate for Dufferin-Caledon.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves first met Le Forestier through her delegations at Council and advocacy. Groves said the pair stood together against the 413 and aggregate pits and quarries.

“This is a huge loss for our community,” said Groves. “She was a very strong advocate and you could always count on her to stand up and speak out.”

Groves said Le Forestier paid attention to every council meeting, delegating on matters that were important to the community. She said Le Forestier held council’s feet to the fire on important issues such as sprawl and the environment.

“She was just a lovely person,” said Groves. “A real champion for this community.”

Lucrezia Chiappetta, co-chair of local environmental group EcoCaledon, sent the following message on behalf of all EcoCaledon members:

“Jenni fought tirelessly on the issues that matter to our community and the environment and it was a pleasure to fight alongside her. The absence of her wisdom, courage and passion will be felt by all those who knew her. Those who care about Caledon’s future know we have lost a kindred spirit.”

Matthew Lie-Paehlke, Engagement Manager at Environmental Defence, said Le Forestier was a driving force for activism in Caledon and Peel Region as a whole.

“She was the type of person who not only showed up at Council meetings and rallies but did so with an enthusiasm that energized those around her,” said Lie-Paehlke. “It was always a pleasure to be in the same room or sidewalk or Zoom meeting alongside her.”

Green Party of Ontario leader Mike Schreiner also posted a tribute to Le Forestier when he found out about her passing.

“Jenni Le Forestier’s passing is truly sad news,” he wrote. “Jenni was a strong advocate for her community and for environmental protections, someone I had the pleasure of working with to stop sprawl and oppose Highway 413. The Dufferin-Caledon Greens will especially miss Jenni’s relentless hard work and advocacy.”

Several of Le Forestier’s close friends have organized a GoFundMe in memory of her, with the goal of funding Le Forestier’s daughter’s education. It can be found by going to gofundme.com and typing Jenni Le Forestier in the website’s search bar.

Readers Comments (0)