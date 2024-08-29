Community Living Dufferin to feature Campfire Poets for 70th anniversary

August 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Community Living Dufferin is marking 70 years in the region with a local celebration.

The event will reflect on the organization’s history in the community and its evolution into what it is today. It will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Community Living Dufferin (065371 County Road 3, East Garafraxa).

The celebration will feature high-level entertainment, with the Campfire Poets performing from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

There will also be speeches from dignitaries at 1 p.m. in the Sensory Garden.

A showcase of talents will be held for the duration of the event, featuring Community Living Dufferin’s artists, with items available for purchase. There will be a range of exhibits, face painting, a collaborative wall mural and craft activity.

Theatre Orangeville will be holding an Open House from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Opera House to celebrate Creative Partners on Stage, a collaborative program between the theatre and Community Living Dufferin. The program teaches people with disabilities how to act and provides them with the opportunity to participate in theatrical productions.

A part of the celebration for Community Living Dufferin’s 70 years in the region will be a reflection on its history, beginning in 1954.

Much has changed in the last 70 years when it comes to supporting people with intellectual disabilities.

Up until the mid-1950s, when the call for deinstitutionalization spread across Canada, individuals with disabilities were separated from society and placed in asylum.

The ‘Orillia Asylum for Idiots’ was the Government of Ontario’s first institution for people with developmental disabilities, established in 1876, and similar institutions were built around the country.

The story behind Community Living Dufferin began in 1954 when parents of children with developmental disabilities in Grand Valley formed a group to provide them with education. At the time, they were not allowed to participate in the publicly funded school system, so the parents opened a school in the basement of the Grand Valley Public Library.

“That was the first initiative that began the journey of Community Living Dufferin. From there, they [the parents] recognized the need for housing and supports and not having their children in institutions. That evolved into finding homes and having their children supported residentially,” said Diane Kite, executive director of Community Living Dufferin.

“Then there was a deinstitutionalization in the sector, removing people from institutions and providing inclusion in communities all across the province and in Dufferin County. That’s where Community Living Dufferin has continued to grow.”

Community Living Dufferin’s involvement in the community now ranges from providing 24-hour residential support group homes to semi-independent living apartments, day programs, employment services and outreach.

“We’ve certainly changed from where people were institutionalized many, many years ago to living in and amongst the community and ensuring that the people we support are included in their community, in all aspects of life,” said Kite

“Everyone who has contributed from 1954 onwards has made what CLD is today and how great it is. It was their vision, their passion, that we have continued to uphold, and will continue to uphold to ensure the best supports for people with developmental disabilities,” said Kite.

In addition to providing essential services to people with disabilities to enhance their quality of life, families receive support from Community Living Dufferin. The organization helps them navigate the system and find suitable support for their children.

Community Living Dufferin’s work also includes providing employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

This is done through its employment initiative B-Social, which runs the cafes and concession stands at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre, Alder Recreation Centre, the Edelbrock Centre and Dufferin Oaks.

The program employs people with intellectual disabilities and individuals who have barriers to employment.

“We provide them with skills and the ability to learn the necessary tools to be able to either remain with us [through B-Social] or move on to other gainful employment in Dufferin County,” explained Kite.

Looking at the organization’s work locally, Community Living Dufferin fosters understanding, awareness and acceptance of people with disabilities.

“It’s our responsibility to facilitate those opportunities for them to be able to demonstrate all that they can do and all that they can contribute to be an active member in Dufferin County,” said Kite.

Community Living Dufferin supports about 150 people in the region, with the help of over 200 staff members.

Kite said she’s encouraging everyone in the community to attend the 70th anniversary celebration on Sept. 7.

“Come and help us celebrate 70 years of excellence and celebrate the talents and the gifts of men and women with intellectual disabilities,” said Kite. “Come and get to know more about us, come and ask questions, meet our employees, meet the people we support, and come learn more about CLD.”

