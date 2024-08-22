Community invited to 3rd Annual End of Summer Party at Mono College Park

By Sam Odrowski

The 3rd Annual End of Summer Party is returning to Mono College Park early next month, with lots of activities for families to enjoy.

Attendees can enjoy bouncy castles, axe throwing, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, cotton candy, live entertainment, a vendor market, a beer tent and wine tasting when the party returns Sunday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is a fun family day for every member of the family, from the kids to the older adults we have something for everyone to enjoy the day, play, eat, drink and be merry,” said Velvet Alcorn, event organizer.

Swag bags will be handed out to the first 250 attendees through the door.

There will also be a raffle and a 50/50 draw.

All raffle proceeds go to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services, and attendees are encouraged to bring a bag of non-perishable food items for the Orangeville Food Bank in exchange for a raffle ticket.

Jo Alcorn, Celebrity Designer of Alcornhome.com, will be at the End of Summer Party, offering free 10-minute design sessions to anyone with a photo of the room they’re re-designing.

The event was started by four women who wanted to bring the community back together after the COVID-19 pandemic began to subside.

“Families wanted to get out and mingle with other families, it was a great day. Children were safe on bouncy castles, on the ponies, [we] provided candy floss, face painting, while mom and dad sat and listened to the bands,” noted Alcorn.

The first event, held in 2022, brought out 500 attendees, doubling the organizers’ expectations of 250.

In 2023, when organizers were expecting a similar turnout to the year prior, they had approximately 1,000 attendees. So this year, they’re preparing for 2,000 to show up.

Alcorn said she’s encouraging the whole community to stop by the End of Summer Party, shop the vendor market, and enjoy some fun activities.

“Get out and meet the families and the businesses of our community while having fun doing so,” said Alcorn. “I can guarantee that if you come one year, you will be here every year, as it is such a great inexpensive family outing.”

Mono College Park, where the event is being held, is located in the Cardinal Woods Subdivision at 8 Hawthorne Rd., Mono.

The cost for admission to the End of Summer Party is $10 and can be bought in advance by emailing cardinalwoodssocial@gmail.com. Call 519-939-9806 to learn more.

Children under the age of four can enter for free.

