Collaborative granola project blends food education with inclusive employment

January 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

A collaborative granola-making initiative in Dufferin County is continuing to expand its dual mission of supporting neurodiverse adults while funding hands-on food literacy programs in local schools.

The project –– run jointly by the Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance (HFFA) and Branching Out Support Services (BOSS) –– employs neurodiverse adults who handle the day-to-day operations of the kitchen.

“An epic community collaboration is happening between Headwaters Food Farming Alliance (HFFA) and Branching Out Support Services (BOSS) to create delicious Granola,” read a statement from the HFFA. “Not only does the profit benefit our community through the work of HFFA, it also offers neurodiverse workers the opportunity to share their skills and be paid a wage, offering purpose and income to their lives.”

The program originally operated exclusively through BOSS but was forced to pause after the group lost access to its kitchen. Its revival came after both organizations recognized its impact on participants and local schools. Today, the kitchen team includes five to six neurodiverse adults who largely run production themselves.

Rebecca Landman, coordinator for HFFA’s Farm to School program, said the granola initiative has become a key example of community cooperation and a meaningful way to involve people who are neurodivergent.

“It’s a wonderful community project,” she said. “The neurodiverse adults are just so wonderful, all of them have memorized the recipes, and they help with every single piece of the process. They’re also just the most positive people to work with.”

The kitchen is also set up just for them. Each detail of the operation has been handcrafted to make sure they are comfortable and capable, according to Kimberly Van Ryn, the founder of Branching Out Support Services.

“Our focus is creating a work environment where all communication styles can thrive,” Van Ryn said. “A person does not need to be able to ‘talk’ in order to communicate and we have set up the kitchen to reflect this. All the recipes are coded in colour so words are not necessary and each baker/packager has a support person in the space to support communication and physical skills as needed.”

She continued by saying that this opportunity gives neurodivergent adults a fair opportunity to make some extra money in a supportive environment.

“This project pays the employees a fair wage (above minimum, below the living wage for Dufferin County) to disabled/neurodivergent adults who otherwise have a challenging time finding employment,” Van Ryn said. “This year we have had enough orders to have them working a few times throughout the year! They use the money they make to supplement their fixed incomes.”

Granola production now operates seasonally, with several batches made throughout the year. Proceeds from sales support HFFA’s Farm to School program, which teaches students how food grows and connects them with local farmers.

“The whole idea is based around teaching kids how food grows, and getting them some hands-on experience with growing and harvesting all sorts of plants,” Landman said. “Whenever we do a workshop with a school, we always bring in a local farmer who talks about their farm and what they grow.”

Those workshops require considerable time and resources, making them a challenge for some schools to access. To help schools finance workshops, the HFFA sells bulk granola to schools at wholesale prices, and the extra revenue supports school funding.

“While we would love it if they put the money right back towards Farm to School programming, we’re leaving it up to schools,” Landman said. “We realize that every school is different, and each one has unique needs and demands.”

Landman said expanding access remains a priority.

“Our goal for this year is to reach schools that don’t have access to our programming,” she said. “Lots of our workshops are pay-to-play, but some schools in our area don’t have a lot of funds, so our goals now are to reach the high-need schools in our area.”

The granola project is a rich example of how one program can strengthen the community on multiple fronts – empowering neurodiverse workers, enriching classrooms, and building deeper connections between local families and the region’s food systems.

“This employment opportunity allows people to work regardless of what the world sees as ‘communication differences,’” Van Ryn said. “Often people who communicate differently cannot access typical positions in our society where the spoken word is prioritized.”

“At the Granola Project with functional support each person on the team now has the opportunity to work, contribute to their community, learn new skills and have something to be proud of. The Granola Project gives purpose as well as much needed income to people in our community with neurodiversity,” she added.

For more information, go to the HFFA website at https://headwatersfoodandfarming.square.site/.

Readers Comments (0)