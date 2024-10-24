Classic car stolen from driveway of Mono residence

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a vehicle theft which took place between Oct. 1 and 10.

A 1959 Black Austin Healey was stolen from an address on 25 Sideroad, Mono.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage in relation to the theft of the Black Austin Haley is asked to call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Auto theft crime prevention tips

Dufferin OPP recently shared auto theft crime prevention tips in a press release.

“Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs,” reads the press release. “In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term ‘relay thefts’ involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.”

Dufferin OPP says local residents can protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime-prevention measures:

• Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal-blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significant delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed at different points of your vehicle

• Park in a garage if possible

• Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and the car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

The Dufferin OPP and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles.

“Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended

• Lock your doors

• Roll up your windows

• Keep valuables out of sight

• Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

• Pocket your keys

• At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

