General News

Changes made to Dufferin–Caledon riding’s boundaries ahead of the federal election

April 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter and Sam Odrowski

Some changes have been made to the electoral map for Dufferin­–Caledon and surrounding ridings ahead of the upcoming federal election.

The riding of Simcoe-Grey has had its boundaries changed. It no longer includes portions of Mulmur Township and Grey Highlands. Meanwhile, all Mulmur residents and some residents of Adjala-Tosorontio will find themselves voting in the Dufferin–Caledon Riding.

Caledon residents will also see some changes, as the region is split between two different ridings instead of one.

This means Caledon residents will either be voting in the new Brampton North–Caledon, in addition to the Dufferin–Caledon riding.

In Caledon, the Brampton North–Caledon riding is bounded by Mayfield Road to the south, King Street to the north, Gore Road to the east, and Winston Churchill Boulevard to the west.

The Dufferin–Caledon riding includes the rest of Caledon not included in the Brampton–North Caledon riding boundaries. 

The Dufferin–Caledon riding also still includes Grand Valley, Mono, Orangeville, Shelburne, Amaranth, East Garafraxa, Melanchton and Mulmur.

The complete list of confirmed candidates for the upcoming federal election will be made available by Elections Canada on April 9. 

As of the morning of April 2 in Dufferin–Caledon, confirmed candidates include: Kyle Seeback, Conservative Party of Canada; Malalai Halimi, Liberal Party of Canada; and Vikto Karklins, New Democratic Party.

For Brampton North–Caledon, the only confirmed candidate is Amandeep Judge of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Canadians will head to the polls for the 45th General Election on April 28.


