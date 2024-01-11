Carollers deliver joy to Orangeville family over the holidays

January 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

An effort to bring joy to a local family turned into a big success when around 85 carollers arrived at their Orangeville home on Dec. 23 to sing Christmas carols. The family has been having a difficult season, making several trips to SickKids Hospital in Toronto for one of the children.

The Christmas Nite-Lights Patrol organized the carol singers at the family’s home to make their holiday season a little brighter.

Organizer Michelle Hartley said the Nite-Lights Patrol started as a way of helping people view some of the best-decorated homes during Halloween when the pandemic made it difficult for people to go out. It has since evolved to include a Christmas event where people can view some of the most spectacular Christmas decorations around town.

Six-year-old Jessie asked for carollers to come to his home to sing to his sister, who is ill, and the Nite-Lights Patrol went into action.

They asked for volunteers to sign up and be part of a group that would go to the family home and sing Christmas carols.

The family’s mom, Laurie, made hot apple cider and hot chocolate for all the carollers when they gathered in front of the home on a cul-de-sac.

Michelle put out the call for musicians who took part in the event.

“Our volunteer guitarist, Betsy, has only lived in Orangeville for 18 months, she was fantastic, very organized,” Michelle said. “About the tenth song, her fingers got quite cold as it began freezing rain, but she played through. A lot of carollers dressed with festive clothing and brought bells.”

After the event, one person suggested that the event happen for a family every year.

Michelle has decided that they will indeed plan for another carolling event next Christmas season.

