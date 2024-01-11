Headline News

Carollers deliver joy to Orangeville family over the holidays

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

An effort to bring joy to a local family turned into a big success when around 85 carollers arrived at their Orangeville home on Dec. 23 to sing Christmas carols. The family has been having a difficult season, making several trips to SickKids Hospital in Toronto for one of the children.

The Christmas Nite-Lights Patrol organized the carol singers at the family’s home to make their holiday season a little brighter.

Organizer Michelle Hartley said the Nite-Lights Patrol started as a way of helping people view some of the best-decorated homes during Halloween when the pandemic made it difficult for people to go out. It has since evolved to include a Christmas event where people can view some of the most spectacular Christmas decorations around town.

Six-year-old Jessie asked for carollers to come to his home to sing to his sister, who is ill, and the Nite-Lights Patrol went into action.

They asked for volunteers to sign up and be part of a group that would go to the family home and sing Christmas carols.

The family’s mom, Laurie, made hot apple cider and hot chocolate for all the carollers when they gathered in front of the home on a cul-de-sac.

Michelle put out the call for musicians who took part in the event.

“Our volunteer guitarist, Betsy, has only lived in Orangeville for 18 months, she was fantastic, very organized,” Michelle said. “About the tenth song, her fingers got quite cold as it began freezing rain, but she played through. A lot of carollers dressed with festive clothing and brought bells.”

After the event, one person suggested that the event happen for a family every year.

Michelle has decided that they will indeed plan for another carolling event next Christmas season.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Rotary partners with town on park redevelopment project

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s Rotary clubs are setting their eyes on assisting the municipality with the redevelopment of their namesake park ...

Polar Dip in Grand Valley raises record amount of money for Grand Valley Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski Over 50 brave souls took the plunge into the freezing Grand River to ring in the new year on Jan. 1. And ...

Carollers deliver joy to Orangeville family over the holidays

By Brian Lockhart An effort to bring joy to a local family turned into a big success when around 85 carollers arrived at their Orangeville ...

Local resident to hold annual marathon skate fundraiser, 1926 Skate

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne resident Steve McNeil, 62, is strapping on the skates and preparing to brave the winter cold for ...

Local business broken into, owner hoping to prevent it from happening to others

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An Orangeville business owner is looking to help other business owners avoid becoming the victims of crime after ...

Local hospital gets $500,000 donation for Smart Headwaters campaign

By Sam Odrowski A local family-owned business, e. Hofmann Plastics Inc., has pledged $500,000 in support of Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Smart Headwaters campaign. With ...

Date set for inquest into 2016 death of Orangeville women convicted of murder

By Paula Brown  A new date has been set for an inquest into the 2016 death of Terry Baker, an inmate who was serving a ...