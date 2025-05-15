Car enthusiasts race to OVW Nights at Orangeville Volkswagen

May 15, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

There was a lot of horsepower, fancy wheels, and shiny chrome at the OVW Nights car meet hosted by Orangeville Volkswagen on Friday, May 9.

It was one of the first car meets of the season in the region this year.

Orangeville Volkswagen has hosted car meets in the past, usually with a Volkswagen theme, however, this time they decided to open the event to anyone who has a car they wanted to bring.

Getting underway at 5 p.m., the parking lot at the dealership started filling fast as most car owners arrived on time and were eager to get a nice spot in the show.

“It’s a car meet to bring out all car people,” explained Dakota McCreary, Orangeville Volkswagen’s business relations manager. “When it comes to Volkswagens, the more we can get out, the better, but it’s open to everyone. We have 70 people who confirmed that they would be here tonight, so we’re actually expecting over 100.”

While many cars were lined up in two separate parking lots at the dealership, there was also an indoor area where several cars were parked for viewing.

“Registration was required for the indoor area, but we can only fit 10 vehicles in there,” Dakota explained. “The rest were in the parking lot.”

While many people bring a new vehicle they are proud of, there are also car enthusiasts who bring vintage cars for others to take a look at.

“We’re expecting anything,” Dakota explained. “In the past, we’ve had a mix of new and old cars. We have a little bit of everything. We have people from the GTA and all over. We’re running until 8 p.m.

In addition to the car show, there was a barbecue, music, and a raffle.

Most of the cars arrived shined and ready to be put on display. Others arrived and received a final polish or wipe-down from the owners after they parked their vehicles.

It was a good opportunity to see a variety of cars, many of which had been customized to make them more personal for the driver.

