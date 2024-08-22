Caledon\Dufferin Victim Services launches new partnership with Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart to ensure safety for all

Caledon\Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) is proud to announce its new partnership with Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, Loblaw Companies Ltd (“Loblaw”), to launch a transformative program to enhance the safety and well-being of the Caledon and Dufferin communities. This innovative initiative marks the local adaptation of the highly successful Ask for Angela campaign, originally established in the United Kingdom in 2016.

The Ask for Angela campaign has garnered widespread recognition throughout Europe for its ability to assist individuals who feel unsafe, vulnerable, or threatened at bars, clubs, and various other venues. Through collaboration with Loblaw and its stores – Zehrs, Fortinos, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart, CDVS aims to extend the reach of this program to the Caledon and Dufferin communities, ensuring the safety and protection of patrons across the area. Caledon\Dufferin Victim Services has been supporting victims of crime and tragedy in Caledon and Dufferin for over 30 years. During this time, the organization has been able to establish a wide variety of partnerships for referrals. CDVS believes no one should have to go through a crisis alone and together, they will ensure those experiencing issues of safety or violence are getting the support they need.

The Ask for Angela campaign revolves around discreetly approaching staff members at participating venues and requesting “Angela” as a code-phrase. This simple action will signal to the staff that the individual requires assistance. Promptly and compassionately, staff members will guide the person to a secure and private location, away from their companions, allowing for open dialogue and an accurate assessment of their needs.

Appropriate actions will be taken based on the individual’s situation, which may include contacting the police if requested, Caledon\Dufferin Victim Services, a friend or guardian. It is important to note that the staff members at participating venues are not expected to provide counseling services but rather to facilitate the necessary support channels for those seeking help.

To ensure a seamless implementation, a concise and user-friendly online training tool is accessible to the staff of participating stores. Training includes a video presentation and a guidance sheet, empowering staff members to effectively respond to individuals in need. Additionally, an eye-catching poster has been designed as a visual reminder of their crucial role in assisting those facing challenging situations.

By working together, the two organizations can foster a safer and more inclusive community where everyone feels protected and supported. This partnership represents a powerful collaboration between a respected community service organization and a renowned retailer, highlighting their shared commitment to community well-being.

