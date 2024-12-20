Caledon Meals on Wheels receives Ontario Trillium Foundation grant

December 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

A non-profit organization that serves Orangeville recently received a generous grant.

On Dec. 6, Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) received a $14,000 capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF).

CMOW executive director Kim Rodrigues said the grant has allowed CMOW to purchase some much-needed equipment to assist in the delivery of hot and fresh meals to its clients.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones said she was very happy to see the grant awarded.

“Through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, our government is supporting the organizations that make our community thrive, including Caledon Meals on Wheels,” said Jones. “I am very pleased to see this capital grant ensuring that local seniors can enjoy hot and fresh meals in the comfort of their home, maintaining their independence.”

Some of the equipment CMOW purchased with the grant includes a plug-in warming oven, insulated bags, and warming inserts. Rodrigues said the new gear will improve the quality of the meals CMOW delivers.

“This grant has had an immediate impact on our ability to serve the community,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful for the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s support which will help us achieve our goal of ensuring our local seniors are able to live their life to the fullest, living in their own homes for as long as they are comfortable.”

Rodrigues said delivering hot and fresh meals to seniors means seniors can continue to be independent in their own homes for as long as they desire. Last year, CMOW delivered over 25,000 meals in Caledon, Orangeville and surrounding areas.

CMOW is a volunteer and community-driven non-profit that helps seniors and vulnerable individuals through delivering meals and programs.

Its mission is to deliver nourishment, companionship and a sense of well-being to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those recovering from illness.

The OTF is an agency of the Ontario government and its mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province.

Last year, it invested more than $110 million into over 1,000 different community projects and partnerships.

Readers Comments (0)