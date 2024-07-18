Caledon Agricultural Society fundraising to build new community centre

July 18, 2024

By Zachary Roman

A campaign to bring a community centre to Caledon Village was launched this week.

On July 9, the Caledon Agricultural Society (CAS) announced it had begun a $3 million capital fundraising campaign to build a community centre at the Caledon Fairgrounds.

CAS president Ed Taccone said the CAS is planning for the next generations of people who will use the Caledon Fairgrounds and that the CAS wants to ensure it has the facilities required to meet the demands of a growing community.

It has long been a dream of many CAS volunteers to have a community centre at the Caledon Fairgrounds.

“I have relentlessly maintained a vision to have a building on the Caledon Fairgrounds — not only for our Caledon Agricultural Society use — but as a much-needed community centre in northwest Caledon,” said Taccone.

He said the building will be a functional space and serve as a true community hub.

Taccone added that the community centre’s design is specifically chosen to complement the existing heritage hall on the Caledon Fairgrounds and maintain the fairgrounds’ rural character. It will be located in the north portion of the existing fairgrounds, near the gazebo.

The building is planned to be 15,000 square feet in size and is set to feature a 6,000-square foot banquet hall and multipurpose space. There will be a commercial kitchen with walk-in storage, refrigeration, and a bar area; accessible washrooms; two large garage-style doors for equipment access; and office space for the CAS’ administration team.

The CAS hopes the new facility will attract outside event organizers and benefit Caledon’s economy.

Taccone said he’s confident the CAS and Caledon community can make the community centre a reality. He said the CAS is looking for donations from residents, local businesses, and philanthropic organizations to contribute to making the centre come to life.

The CAS is hopeful that with enough support, construction on the community centre could begin in 2026.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones said she wanted to congratulate the CAS on the start of its fundraising campaign and wished the society luck with its plan to expand offerings in Caledon Village.

Ward 1 Councillor Lynn Kiernan said the CAS has always been at the heart and soul of Ward 1. She said the all-volunteer society’s mandate is to serve the community and this latest campaign is a furtherance of their dedication.

“It’s very exciting, I’m behind them 150 per cent,” said Kiernan. “I think it’s an amazing initiative.”

Regional Councillor for Wards 1, 2 and 3 Christina Early said she’s excited about the CAS’ plans to build a community centre and called them visionary.

“This proposed facility will serve as a vital hub for our residents, hosting a diverse range of events and activities that celebrate our rich agricultural heritage and foster community connections,” said Early.

Early said the grassroots funding approach for the new community centre underscores the project’s significance and the CAS’ commitment to serving Caledon.

“We invite all members of our community to support this exciting initiative,” said Early. “Together, we can create a space that will enhance our quality of life, strengthen our community bonds, and contribute to the long-term vitality of Caledon.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the proposed community centre or supporting the capital campaign can visit caledonfair.ca.

