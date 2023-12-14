Broadway clock repairs delayed; February completion expected

December 14, 2023 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Despite initial hopes for something sooner, Orangeville’s clock tower on Broadway should be repaired in February.

Council approved $50,000 in June to be drawn from the municipal general reserve fund to cover the clock repairs.

The Verdin Company of Woodstock will repair the clock tower located within the Broadway median between First and Second Streets.

It was shared during Orangeville council’s June meeting that the repairs would be completed before the snow falls this year.

So Orangeville resident Matthew Smith asked for an updated timeline when council met on Dec. 11.

“I think the snow is flying,” Smith said. “I don’t see the clock tower being repaired.”

Earlier this year, Public Works staff reviewed the clock’s mechanical components to determine a permanent repair. It was recognized that this repair would be more expensive than the average repairs that have been undertaken in the past.

It should be noted that there are limited companies that specialize in the repair of these types of clocks.

Initially, it was determined that repairs to the time-keeping mechanisms would yield acceptable results. However, after some discussion and review, the Verdin Company reconsidered its approach and recommended that the time-keeping components behind the clock face be completely replaced.

Some of the mechanisms have been modified over the years and cannot be further adjusted. Verdin asserted that new technology allows for more accurate time-keeping, easier time setting and better access to simple maintenance.

Verdin’s proposal includes a provision to better seal the enclosed area that houses the mechanical and electronic mechanism. Some of the internal components are no longer available, and new parts and installation will come with a three-year warranty, resulting in better value for the repair.

Tim Kocialek, the town’s general manager of infrastructure services, said the parts for the clock tower have been ordered, and the work is expected to be done in February.

“There was a bit of a little delay in the procurement of the parts,” he said. “It’ll be operational in February. We can give a more exact date once they’re scheduled to come in.”

