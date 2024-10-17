Boo! On Broadway provides full slate of Halloween fun for families to enjoy

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Halloween is alive and well in Orangeville.

The Orangeville Business Improvement Association (OBIA) is bringing Boo! On Broadway back to the downtown core on Saturday, Oct. 19, featuring several events for the community to enjoy.

Children are encouraged to dress up and trick or treat at businesses along Broadway from 10 a.m. to noon (while candy supplies last) for the Tiny Tots Trick or Treat.

Signs will be displayed in participating businesses’ windows and a portion of Broadway will be closed to vehicle traffic to keep participants safe.

At 10 Second St. (under Arts Hair Salon) there will also be the Dojo Maze, organized by the Dojo Family, with candy waiting at the end.

The Tiny Tots Trick or Treat event is happening in conjunction with its Spooktacular Farmers’ Market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., marking the final outdoor market of the season.

The market will feature treats at its Welcome Booth for little marketgoers and an opportunity to vote for the scariest vendor stall as well as the best pumpkin in this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Carve-Off.

The Jack-O-Lantern Carve-Off, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is creatures and critters themed this year. All of the jack-o-lanterns will be displayed in the Town Hall circle (87 Broadway) and the public is being invited to participate. Registration is available at the Market Welcome Booth.

For each vote cast, the OBIA will donate $1 to the Orangeville Food Bank.

The first-place prize is $250 Downtown Dollars, which can be spent at OBIA businesses in downtown Orangeville. The second-place prize is $150 Downtown Dollars and the third-place prize is $50 Downtown Dollars.

The fun at the farmers’ market will spill over into the adjacent Alexandra Park behind Town Hall, featuring Ghoulish Gardens and spooky decorations.

The park will also have free freaky face painting and a petting zoo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Witches Walk Scavenger Hunt runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Boo! On Broadway as well as throughout the month.

Participants of the scavenger hunt will search for at least 10 wicked and whimsical witches in downtown Orangeville storefronts.

Moguls in Mocean (148 Broadway) and Sproule’s Emporium (153 Broadway) will have ballots available for participants to pick up and fill out with the locations of 10 witches. After the ballots are filled out they can then be returned to Moguls in Mocean or Sproule’s Emporium for a chance to win a prize.

Each ballot filled out is good for one entry to win one of three Downtown Orangeville kids’ prize packs, valued at $75 each.

Also getting in on the action for Boo! On Broadway is Liberty Tax, located at 64 Broadway, which will be hosting the Snow Sister Princesses for a free meet-and-greet between 10 a.m. and noon.

In support of the Orangeville Food Bank, Art with Jada, located within the Old Mill Hub at 28 Mill St., is inviting the public to bring in three food items from the Orangeville Food Bank’s most needed list or a $10 minimum donation to enjoy an hour of free, creative playtime at its art table.

There are lots of fun activities and materials to explore and participants will be supporting a great, local cause. The Orangeville Food Bank’s most needed items list includes peanut butter, juice boxes, granola bars, apple sauce, baked beans, chunky soup, fruit cups and dish soap.

All month long, Alexandra Park is home to ghouls and goblins, as well as the streets of downtown Orangeville for residents and tourists to enjoy.

The OBIA is inviting the community to come together, support local businesses and celebrate Halloween with one or more of its exciting events.

Readers Comments (0)