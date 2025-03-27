BMW and TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley form new Partnership

By Constance Scrafield

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley has formally announced a multi-year partnership with BMW Group Canada.

It was in 1992 that the original Heathlands course opened at Osprey Valley. Shortly after its launch in 1992, brothers Jerry and Roman Humeniuk purchased the property.

A decade later, two more courses, the North course and the Hoot course, were added to create a total of 54 holes of the finest golfing calibre. An A-frame clubhouse was built, extending the welcome and enjoyment of Osprey Valley.

The three courses at Osprey Valley are each among the top 25 courses in Canada. This year, the Canadian Open will be hosted by TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley to be played on the North course.

To learn about the new partnership between TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and BMW Group Canada, the Citizen interviewed Vito Sacchetti, head of experiential marketing, partnerships and sponsorships for BMW Canada and Barb Pitblado, manager of corporate communications for BMW.

First up was to understand how the relationship between a golf course and a vehicle company works and Sacchetti was keen to explain.

“The connection overall is with how BMW is active in the golf space. Some of the greatest golfing is here,” he said. “Here is a luxury affinity, as one of the big reasons for elevating a great experience with the partnership with BMW.”

Osprey Valley is a hidden gem as Sacchetti observed, tucked away in Caledon. Now with this investment, elevating the recently finished large Clubhouse they have built, golfers will be engaged by the BMW vehicles on display.

Several chargers have been installed for people driving electric vehicles. Golfers will have fully charged vehicles.

“That is good to begin with what we have to offer,” Sacchetti pointed out.

There was a discussion as to how golfing is a sport that has definitely grown. It has become more relaxed, attracting a broader audience. It can be seen as a pastime beyond the course for having fun together with your friends, Sacchetti proposed.

Traditionally and still true, the golf course is a great place for doing business.

Sacchetti explained that BMW has increased its focus on golf, looking for ways to be in the market. He praised what the Osprey website shows about the TPC properties, noting again that three of the top courses in Canada are on this one property.

Added to that is the notion of “stay and play” to golf the different courses. In view of there being limited overnight accommodations in the area, Osprey has built 15 villas or cabins, sleekly modern and beautifully appointed. Built with thoughtful placing, these are from one to four-bedroom cabins, perfect for their purpose.

Located at Main Street, Alton and Charleston Sideroad, Osprey Valley is easily accessible by major roads and country routes from Toronto and many towns in the area.

It is not a private club, welcoming all people who love to golf in the beautiful settings each of the courses provides.

Junior golfers are welcome to try each course on the one property, which “is unique,” said Sacchetti. “The North course is host the Canadian Open, to offer to watch a championship golf tournament for golfing fans from among the world.”

Sacchetti is employed by BMW to build partnerships. He is a car enthusiast but admits humorously, “I do love golf but I am always shy of my skills.”

With no membership as policy, TPC is public: no membership elevates the public course and can “absolutely demand a premium; there are a tons of rounds played on these three courses: over 50,000 rounds per year; there could be more now, with the advent of the stay and play villas.”

Two Brothers has opened as a restaurant in the large Clubhouse, open to invite the public as well, “to grab a bite to eat.” The restaurant boasts a huge terrace overlooking the 18th hole.

Overall, Sacchetti, as a spokesperson, reckons the Osprey-BMW partnership is a great way to connect with golfers.

There will be a place to look at the vehicles is the promise.

Later was another conversation with Brian Decker, director of marketing and communications for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

He clarified the partnership in part, as “a mutual marketing partnership; electric charges have been added to benefit for anyone driving an electric vehicle. We engaged with BMW for a great tournament last year.”

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is a seven-hundred-acre expanse of three golf courses, Decker confirmed, with the new Clubhouse and the restaurant. It is a 100 per cent public facility, offering stay and play and golf tournaments.

Decker talked about the Osprey and Humeniuk families being involved in the local community. There has been promised a $250,000 donation over the next few years for improvements at the Caledon Fair Grounds. This includes extensive re-building of the current fair facilities to accommodate an increasing number of people attending the fair’s major events.

The two families supported Caledon Community Services during the pandemic and have contributed other donations. After eight years with Osprey, Decker commented, “It’s fortunate to have an ownership philanthropically inclined.

“We’re the focal of so much that is happening in Canadian golf,” Decker said.

To read more about TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, check their lovely website www.ospreyvalley.com.

