Blame the cows

By Brian Lockhart

A few years ago, a news story made the rounds claiming that cattle were major contributors to climate change because of their natural ability to create methane gas.

There were a few follow-up stories, and then suddenly that crisis disappeared from the headlines and you don’t hear any more about cows fouling the atmosphere.

It seems cattle aren’t the atmospheric polluters some groups thought they were. Methane gas from a cow just dissipates in the air in a natural process.

Any person with common sense should have just tossed the methane cow story in the trash and realized it was ludicrous Hollywood Tabloid nonsense to begin with.

By the way, there are 8 billion people on the planet that also produce methane gas but I’ve never heard anyone accuse their grandmother of being an environmental polluter because she eats a lot of beans.

Climate change enthusiasts and some scientists started claiming that ocean levels were rising due to glaciers melting at the polar ice caps.

That’s hard to disprove from a layperson’s perspective because most people will never go to the North or South Poles to see how the weather is. Most people have never even seen a glacier or an iceberg.

A few enterprising people from around the globe did their own study.

They found old photographs of famous oceanside places and then made an exact duplicate of the same location 125 years later.

Photos from circa 1900, and 2025, at various locations around the globe showed – you guessed it – the ocean water level was at exactly the same point it was over a century ago. Exactly the same.

Now, stories in the news about rising ocean levels have conveniently seemed to have gone away as environmental alarmists can’t explain why two swimmers in the same ocean, in the exact same spot, 125 years apart, are both standing in water up to their knees when the latter should be wading hip deep.

Much has been published over the last few years about the dangers of carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere.

It’s a well-established fact that the earth’s atmosphere is (rounded ) 78 per cent nitrogen, 21 per cent oxygen, 0.93 percent Argon, and 0.04 per cent carbon dioxide, and other trace gases like neon, helium, and methane.

At .04 per cent, carbon dioxide could be considered a trace gas.

Ontario is considered a natural ‘sink’. A sink is an area that produces oxygen.

Due to its heavy forests, wetlands and green spaces, Ontario produces far more oxygen than CO2.

There are plenty of climate science experts who dispute the claims of climate change and have made their data available.

However, their reports aren’t published and they do not receive media attention. Some experts have been disciplined for producing reports with scientific data that show that dangerous climate change isn’t happening.

One scientist published a report about climate change saying the mainstream media published only reports by scientists using ‘obscure metrics and highly speculative models’ which can be skewed in any way to produce different results.

The same scientist produced hard data – actual facts – to back up his claims.

Currently, every time there is a tornado, hurricane, drought, windstorm, flood, or severe lightning, the mainstream media is quick to point out that these storms are a result of climate change.

And yet the hard data provided by this same scientist show that severe weather patterns have remained the same over the past 30 years with no increase in severe weather. The number of deaths due to severe weather has actually gone down, and the cost of damage due to storms has remained the same over that time period.

I have always been an ‘environmentalist’ type of person. I don’t litter –– ever. I dispose of toxic chemicals in the proper way, and when visiting natural areas, the only thing I ever leave behind are footprints.

Judging from the amount of litter and garbage that is on our streets and especially rural roadways, a lot of people are lying about wanting to protect the environment and think nothing of drinking a can of Bud Light while behind the wheel and tossing the empty can into a ditch.

If there are environmental issues we should be aware of, I want to know the actual facts, not the media hype produced by some agencies and government sources.

If you are truly concerned about the environment, give it some thought the next time you are at the cottage enjoying a bonfire with your family and friends.

True pollution is when all that smoke drifts downwind and lands on your neighbour.

