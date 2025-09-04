Birding made easy: Sustainable Orangeville launches free backpack lending program

September 4, 2025

Sustainable Orangeville has launched a new initiative making nature exploration more accessible to all residents — the Birding Backpack program.

Orangeville Public Library card holders can sign out one of three birding backpacks from either the Mill Street or Alder Street branch. Each pack contains:

binoculars

a bird identification guide

helpful resources for finding, tracking and sharing sightings (such as through the eBird platform)

Birding is a fun, engaging and low-barrier way to connect with nature, but the cost of good binoculars can make it harder for some people to do. This program helps remove that obstacle, opening the door to a new hobby for residents of all ages and abilities, including underserved and low-income community members.

Language and information for the program is also guided by birdability.org, a website dedicated to accessibility in bird outings.

The backpacks can be borrowed for a week. Renewals will be available if there’s no waiting list.

Birdwatching can be enjoyed anywhere—from local conservation areas to backyards—and helps foster a deeper understanding of our local biodiversity.

Sustainable Orangeville hopes the program will inspire more residents to explore the natural world close to home, learn more about bird species in our area and take part in conservation efforts.

