Bill 5

June 12, 2025

Last week, Bill 5 was passed. How did Bill 5 pass and give Doug Ford the power to decide which species at risk will be wiped out, what forests and prime farmland will be paved over or which sacred burial grounds and Indigenous rights will be ignored?

Bill 5 will suspend municipal laws, which remove the ability for municipalities to plan for their communities and people’s right to consultation, transparency and due process before a major development in their community proceeds. 

Bill 5 destroys 70 years of thoughtful evidence-based environmental protections with a stroke of a pen. How can this happen? 

How can a bill pass that threatens our democracy, constitutional rights and centuries-old Indigenous treaties? 

There are a couple of reasons Bill 5 passed:

1. The Ford government is well aware that a large percentage of the population in Ontario is completely distracted and totally oblivious to what takes place at Queen’s Park. 

2. The spineless ministers and members of Doug Ford’s conservative government are more concerned about their political future than future generations’ quality of life, health and well-being.

In the future, there won’t be statues of Doug Ford or his political cronies. There will be statues of the leaders of grassroots organizations popping up all over our great province. They never give up. Support your climate action activists. They are in it for our future generations, not for themselves.

Terry Brooker

Orangeville 


