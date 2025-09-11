Baysox leading in North Dufferin Baseball League final series

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Owen Sound Baysox have taken a two-game lead over the New Lowell Knights in the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) best-of-seven final series for the 2025 Strother Cup championship.

The Baysox are the defending league champions, having won the title in 2024.

New Lowell came to the final series after finishing the regular season in first place with a 17-4-1 record.

Owen Sound finished the regular season in second place with a 17-5 record and 34 points.

With the two top teams in the final series, the stage was set for some exciting playoff baseball.

New Lowell eliminated the Creemore Padres in the first round of the playoffs in a series that went five games.

They went on to dispatch the Bolton Brewers in the second round in a series that took four games to finish. That series wrapped up on Aug. 28.

Owen Sound eliminated the Midland Mariners in the first round of the playoffs in a series that went four games.

In the second round of playoffs, the Baysox knocked the Ivy Rangers out of competition in a series that went four games and finished on Sept. 1.

The NDBL championship series between the Baysox and the Knights got underway on Saturday, Sept. 6, in New Lowell.

In Game One of the series, Owen Sound left the diamond with a 5-4 win.

Game Two of the series took place the following day, Sunday, Sept. 7, in Owen Sound.

Owen Sound again came out on top with a 7-2 win to lead the series 2-0.

Highlights of the game include a three-run home run by Ryan McNeill and a two-run home run by Paul Van Cedar.

The series will continue this coming weekend.

Game Three is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, in New Lowell, with a 1 p.m. start.

Game Four of the series will be in Owen Sound on Sunday, Sept. 14, with a 1 p.m. start.

If necessary, Game Five will take place in New Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)