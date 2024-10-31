Letters to the Editor

Axe the sales tax on homes

Dear Editor,

Housing costs have doubled after nine years of Justin Trudeau, rising faster than in any country in the G7. The cost of a mortgage payment and a downpayment have doubled. Before Trudeau, it took 25 years to pay off a mortgage; now it takes 25 years to save up for a downpayment.

Eight in 10 Canadians now believe owning a home is only for the rich. This is Justin Trudeau’s legacy.

There is hope. Pierre Poilievre just announced that a Conservative government will axe the GST on new homes sold for under $1 million. This tax cut will save $40,000 or $2,200/year in mortgage payments on an $800,000 house. It will build 30,000 extra homes every year.

A Poilievre Conservative government will fund this homebuyers’ tax cut by eliminating billions of bureaucratic programs that failed to build a single home.

Common Sense Conservatives will restore the promise for Canadians that hard work earns a powerful paycheque which buys affordable food and homes in safe neighbourhoods.

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon


