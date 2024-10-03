Autism Speaks Canada Walk in Orangeville raises over $18,000

By Sam Odrowski

The Autism Speaks Canada (ASC) Walk in Orangeville on Sunday, Sept. 29, brought roughly 200 people to Fendley Park for a 3-kilometre walk in support of a good cause.

Over $18,000 was raised for ASC through the walk, which will be used to fund advocacy, services, supports, research and innovation, with a focus on advances in care for autistic individuals and their families.

Orangeville resident Solomon Vahey, 11, who has autism, was this year’s ASC walk ambassador and led the event alongside his service dog Major.

“Solomon shined bright as the ambassador,” said Vivian Petho, Solomon’s mother. “He was so excited to lead the walk and walk with Major.”

“Everything about the event, Solomon was so great at just being there for it.” she added.

The event had 17 teams raising funds for the walk and some businesses provided sponsorship dollars as well.

Dufferin­–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones attended the walk and presented a plaque to Solomon, recognizing his efforts as ambassador.

Solomon had great support, with several members of Orangeville council also in attendance, along with his friends from school, teammates from the Orangeville Wolves special needs hockey team and Super Swims – a swim school for autistic children in Brampton.

“Virtually every group that was there has personally touched our lives in one way or the other, in terms of Solomon,” said Vivian.

Overall, she said the event had a very positive impact on her son.

“Solomon had the biggest grin on his face last night when he went to bed about being the ambassador, he had the best day,” Vivian told the Citizen on Monday, Sept. 30.

Solomon’s sister Isolde danced at the ASC Walk with the Celtic Academy and gladly supported her brother through it all.

“The two of them are a strong team as siblings, as well as with their own personal interests that they that they strive for greatness in,” said Vivian. “They both are such a team because she looks out for him, helps him and pushes him, and he does the same. He corrects all her dance moves when she’s off time because he’s got a perfect ear for music.

She added, “They each support each other in their own way.”

Vivian said she’s glad the event was able to raise $18,000, knowing it will support other families impacted by autism and advance research in the field.

