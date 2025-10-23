General News

Author to launch new book at Orangeville Library’s Mill Street branch

October 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Esteemed knowledge keeper and storyteller Bomgiizhik Isaac Murdoch will be visiting the Mill Street branch of the Orangeville Public Library on Oct. 29 to launch his new book, a collection of Anishiinabe traditional stories, “The Power of the Little People.”

Community members are invited to attend this special evening to hear Murdoch speak and learn more about these traditional stories.
Murdoch, from Serpent River First Nation, is widely known for his powerful storytelling and celebrated for his unwavering dedication to social justice, environmental conservation, and preservation of First Nations culture and wisdom.

Known for captivating audiences through his immersive experience style of speaking, unforgettable stories and words of wisdom filled with passion, Murdoch has earned recognition throughout Turtle Island. He is also a world-renowned artist, singer, songwriter, educator and consultant.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Mill Street library. Light refreshments will be included.

Please register ahead of the event at orangevillelibrary.ca/AuthorTalk


Headline News

