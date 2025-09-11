Sports

Athletes start training for high school sports this fall

September 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There is a full lineup of high school sports getting underway as athletes begin training for the fall sports season.

The District 10 schedule has been published. District 10 includes Orangeville District Secondary School.

The District 4 schedule, which includes Westside Secondary School, has not yet been released; however, Westside will participate in some sports that have varsity teams entered in competition.

The ODSS Bears will have both a junior and senior team entering the girls’ basketball competition this year. The Bears always have competitive girls’ basketball teams, so it will be fun to see how they do this season.

The girls’ basketball season gets underway on Sept. 16.

Both ODSS and Westside have teams entered in the varsity girls’ field hockey this season. The season starts on Sept. 15, with each team playing eight games before going into the playoffs.

Golf will be an interesting sport to watch this year. The District 10 championship will be held at Guelph Lakes Golf Club on Sept. 24.

The senior boys’ soccer schedule starts on Sept. 16. The ODSS Bears team will have their home opener on the field at ODSS on Sept. 18.

The ODSS Junior boys’ soccer team will also play their home opener on Sept. 18.

ODSS has junior and senior boys’ volleyball teams entered in competition this year.

Both teams will play their first home matches at ODSS on Sept. 18.

Cross-country running is a great sport to watch as hundreds of students compete in this outdoor event.

The District 4/10 cross country championships will be held close to home at the Island Lake Conservation Area.

The event is hosted by ODSS this year and will take place on Wednesday, Oct 15.


