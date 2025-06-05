Sports

Athletes compete at Dufferin & North Wellington Special Olympics track and field event

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Around 260 athletes and an additional 260 peer helpers turned out to compete at the inaugural Dufferin & North Wellington Special Olympics event, hosted by the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB). The meet was held on the athletic field at Orangeville District Secondary School on Wednesday, May 21.

Participating athletes came from elementary and high schools around the region and took part in several different events.

Events included running, long jump, standing long jump, ball throw, shot put, basketball shooting, bocce, and t-ball hitting.

There were a lot of volunteers, including students from Orangeville District Secondary School, Westside Secondary School, Centre Dufferin District High School as well as teachers and community volunteers.

“We split the event this year,” explained Special Olympics committee member Kate Heasman. “All the schools in the south end went to the Guelph event. Anyone north of Fergus came here. We have elementary and high school students. This event is for Upper Grand schools.”

There are also adaptive events for athletes with special needs who may not be able to take part in some of the competitions. This allows them to still participate in the competition.

The track and field event kicked off with opening ceremonies on the morning before the individual events got underway.

It was a well-run competition, with volunteers making sure the athletes were in place to start each round of competition.

Competitors enjoyed participating in their chosen sports.

Organizers hope to make this event an annual tradition of celebrating inclusion, achievement, and community spirit. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

Mono noise bylaw doesn’t get second reading, legislation to return at future council meeting

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono doesn’t need to reinvent noise regulation in the town. Rather, the rules around noise just need a little fine-tuning in line ...

Mono issues permits for fibre optic installation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Crews hired by Rogers to install fibre optic communications in Mono have been making progress. Rogers’ subcontractor, FusionTech Telecommunications, has applied for ...

Highway 50 makes CAA’s Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list this year

By Sam Odrowski A roadway that is commonly used by Orangeville residents travelling to Bolton, and vice-versa, has made CAA’s 2025 Top 10 Worst Roads ...

Remembering the 1985 tornado that destroyed much of Grand Valley

By Brian Lockhart It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped across central Ontario. The severe weather incident happened on Friday, ...

Shots fired in two Mono home invasions, hours within each other, on same street

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, ...

A day of unity and acceptance: Celebrate Your Awesome to return to Alexandra Park with annual Pride event

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 8th Annual Pride & Diversity Event is returning to Alexandra Park in Orangeville on June 21. The event has ...

Walk for Alzheimer’s at Island Lake Conservation Area raises over $62,000

By Sam Odrowski The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser returned to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 25. It was a ...