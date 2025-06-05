Athletes compete at Dufferin & North Wellington Special Olympics track and field event

By Brian Lockhart

Around 260 athletes and an additional 260 peer helpers turned out to compete at the inaugural Dufferin & North Wellington Special Olympics event, hosted by the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB). The meet was held on the athletic field at Orangeville District Secondary School on Wednesday, May 21.

Participating athletes came from elementary and high schools around the region and took part in several different events.

Events included running, long jump, standing long jump, ball throw, shot put, basketball shooting, bocce, and t-ball hitting.

There were a lot of volunteers, including students from Orangeville District Secondary School, Westside Secondary School, Centre Dufferin District High School as well as teachers and community volunteers.

“We split the event this year,” explained Special Olympics committee member Kate Heasman. “All the schools in the south end went to the Guelph event. Anyone north of Fergus came here. We have elementary and high school students. This event is for Upper Grand schools.”

There are also adaptive events for athletes with special needs who may not be able to take part in some of the competitions. This allows them to still participate in the competition.

The track and field event kicked off with opening ceremonies on the morning before the individual events got underway.

It was a well-run competition, with volunteers making sure the athletes were in place to start each round of competition.

Competitors enjoyed participating in their chosen sports.

Organizers hope to make this event an annual tradition of celebrating inclusion, achievement, and community spirit.

