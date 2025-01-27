Arts 2024 Year in Review: Busy, wonderful – lots going on in Orangeville

January 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Once more the Orangeville Citizen is offering our annual Year in Review for the region’s wonderful, highly arts-centred community.

Hang on – here we go!

January to December: Headwaters Arts (HA) Gallery members held monthly shows and member-proposed shows in the Alton Mill Arts Centre, as well as members of Millcroft Inn and special event shows. For the year, 320-plus artists participated in the shows, with 1,000 works of art for approximately $55,000 in gross sales.

Headwaters Arts (HA) Gallery members held monthly shows and member-proposed shows in the Alton Mill Arts Centre, as well as members of Millcroft Inn and special event shows. For the year, 320-plus artists participated in the shows, with 1,000 works of art for approximately $55,000 in gross sales. All of January: Alton Mill Arts Centre (AMAC) begins our review with “Beyond the Canvas” featuring the works of the grade 12 students at Erin District Secondary School.

Alton Mill Arts Centre (AMAC) begins our review with “Beyond the Canvas” featuring the works of the grade 12 students at Erin District Secondary School. Jan. 10 – Feb. 11: HA-Relaunch, a new year’s theme brought 17 artists, showing 45-plus pieces of art.

HA-Relaunch, a new year’s theme brought 17 artists, showing 45-plus pieces of art. Jan. 12 – 20: Orangeville Music Theatre (OMT) at the Orangeville Opera House:The Sound of Music – the classic tale of Maria coming to the von Trapp family as governess to the seven children and their imperious father, Captain von Trapp. Set in Austria during the imminent months of WWII, delivers all the much-loved songs with “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” possibly one of the most inspiring ever written.

Orangeville Music Theatre (OMT) at the Orangeville Opera House:The Sound of Music – the classic tale of Maria coming to the von Trapp family as governess to the seven children and their imperious father, Captain von Trapp. Set in Austria during the imminent months of WWII, delivers all the much-loved songs with “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” possibly one of the most inspiring ever written. Jan. 26-28: OMT Jr. at the Opera House – All Shook Up Young @Part: about a young man and his guitar arriving at the town square of a small town that “changes everything and everyone he meets.” Rock ‘n’ roll rules in this rollicking tale.

OMT Jr. at the Opera House – All Shook Up Young @Part: about a young man and his guitar arriving at the town square of a small town that “changes everything and everyone he meets.” Rock ‘n’ roll rules in this rollicking tale. Jan. 27 & 28 : AMAC Annual Fire & Ice Festival celebrating winter with ice sculptures, skating on the pond, demonstrations, food and vendors for a brilliant couple of days of fun.

: AMAC Annual Fire & Ice Festival celebrating winter with ice sculptures, skating on the pond, demonstrations, food and vendors for a brilliant couple of days of fun. All of February – AMAC – “Beauty in the Beasts” featured the imaginations and works of the Grade 12 students at Mayfield Secondary School.

– AMAC – “Beauty in the Beasts” featured the imaginations and works of the Grade 12 students at Mayfield Secondary School. Feb. 8 – 25: Theatre Orangeville’s Doris and Ivy in the Home by Norm Foster: Doris meets Ivy in Paradise Village, a retirement home. Rounding out the laughs is Arthur Beech, who has designs on Ivy. This production was directed by Jesse Collins.

Theatre Orangeville’s Doris and Ivy in the Home by Norm Foster: Doris meets Ivy in Paradise Village, a retirement home. Rounding out the laughs is Arthur Beech, who has designs on Ivy. This production was directed by Jesse Collins. Feb. 14 – March 17: HA – From the Heart – love was in the air for this charming collection of 30-plus works from 21 artists.

HA – From the Heart – love was in the air for this charming collection of 30-plus works from 21 artists. Mar. Month: AMAC’s exhibit “Leap Into Spring” showed a solo collection of works by Marnie Cooke.

AMAC’s exhibit “Leap Into Spring” showed a solo collection of works by Marnie Cooke. Feb. 17-24: In the Caledon Townhall Players (CTHP) production of A Bench in the Sun – Longtime friends, Harold and Burt, are pretty excited when a once-famous actress comes to live in their retirement home. When the home is about to be sold, the three of them join forces to prevent this upsetting development.

In the Caledon Townhall Players (CTHP) production of A Bench in the Sun – Longtime friends, Harold and Burt, are pretty excited when a once-famous actress comes to live in their retirement home. When the home is about to be sold, the three of them join forces to prevent this upsetting development. Mar. 3 – 17: Century Church Theatre (CCT in Hillsburgh): An Act of Imagination – A mystery writer’s latest book becomes a vivid and adulterous romance. A conspiracy demands “cunning deceit and ingenious plotting.”

Century Church Theatre (CCT in Hillsburgh): An Act of Imagination – A mystery writer’s latest book becomes a vivid and adulterous romance. A conspiracy demands “cunning deceit and ingenious plotting.” March 7 – 24 : Theatre Orangeville’s By the Light of a Story by Kristen da Silva: a young widow, Madeline, mourning her novelist husband, Rhys, begins a new adventure when Noah arrives to complete Rhys’ best-selling fantasy series. This production is directed by David Nairn.

: Theatre Orangeville’s By the Light of a Story by Kristen da Silva: a young widow, Madeline, mourning her novelist husband, Rhys, begins a new adventure when Noah arrives to complete Rhys’ best-selling fantasy series. This production is directed by David Nairn. March 8: Orangeville Show Chorus (OSC) sang for the Women’s Day celebration at the Hockley Valley Resort. Serena Ryder was the speaker at that event.

Orangeville Show Chorus (OSC) sang for the Women’s Day celebration at the Hockley Valley Resort. Serena Ryder was the speaker at that event. March 19: BookLore hostsa guest speaker for the Small Town, Big Ideas series that brings out 76 people to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne. Attendees heard from historian and journalist Gwynne Dyer, who spoke about his book, “War in the 21st Century.” The international journalist and author spoke without notes for a little more than an hour on the scope of geopolitics and the art of war in the 20th Century.

BookLore hostsa guest speaker for the Small Town, Big Ideas series that brings out 76 people to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne. Attendees heard from historian and journalist Gwynne Dyer, who spoke about his book, “War in the 21st Century.” The international journalist and author spoke without notes for a little more than an hour on the scope of geopolitics and the art of war in the 20th Century. While he admitted, “We are a warlike species…” he did offer the good news, that “we are celebrating 75 years of not using nuclear [weapons]” (nuclear has been known for 77 years) and he has every reason to believe that we won’t use them in the future.

March 23: BookLore & Orangeville Public Library hosted Canadian criminal defence lawyer and author of mystery books, Robert Rotenberg, for a discussion.

BookLore & Orangeville Public Library hosted Canadian criminal defence lawyer and author of mystery books, Robert Rotenberg, for a discussion. March. 30 – April 21: HA – Rejuvenation: the call of spring enticed 30 artistic reflections from 16 artists, on display at the Alton Mill .

HA – Rejuvenation: the call of spring enticed 30 artistic reflections from 16 artists, on display at the Alton Mill April 6: OSC attended a competition in St Catharine’s, in which they came in third out of 15.

OSC attended a competition in St Catharine’s, in which they came in third out of 15. April 20: Elmer Isler Singers (EIS) – Toronto Series Concert Triple Choir Splendour Sonic Light features guest artists: Viva Chamber Singers conductor Carol Ratzlaff and Chroma Vocal Ensemble, and conductor Mitchell Pady.

Elmer Isler Singers (EIS) – Toronto Series Concert Triple Choir Splendour Sonic Light features guest artists: Viva Chamber Singers conductor Carol Ratzlaff and Chroma Vocal Ensemble, and conductor Mitchell Pady. All of April: “Contact,” a photography exhibit featuring the work of Connie Munson plus “Cadence” featuring the work of Patty Maher.

“Contact,” a photography exhibit featuring the work of Connie Munson plus “Cadence” featuring the work of Patty Maher. April 24 -May 26: HA – a member proposed show: Choice and Chance by artists Nancy MacNabb & Patrice Baker who, between them brought 40-plus pieces on the subject for patrons to choose from.

HA – a member proposed show: Choice and Chance by artists Nancy MacNabb & Patrice Baker who, between them brought 40-plus pieces on the subject for patrons to choose from. April 25 – May 12: Theatre Orangeville presentsThe Darktown Strutters’ Ball: World Premiere starring Leslie McCurdy & Cassel Miles, based on an original script by Leslie McCurdy. The compelling new musical was directed by David Nairn and musical direction was provided by Nick Mustapha.

Theatre Orangeville presentsThe Darktown Strutters’ Ball: World Premiere starring Leslie McCurdy & Cassel Miles, based on an original script by Leslie McCurdy. The compelling new musical was directed by David Nairn and musical direction was provided by Nick Mustapha. April 25: The Small Towns, Big Ideas series features well-known journalist, John Lorinc. He spoke about his book, In a Ruined Future Where the Only Culture is Strength at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne. He discussed how small towns like Shelburne, Orangeville and our neighbouring towns and villages are affected by the encroaching spread of nearby larger cities. He insisted there are better ways to build and that it is a very bad policy to encourage the use of gas, rather than heat pumps for energy, as the Ford government is currently doing. Mr. Lorinc sees care for the environment as a natural outcome of building wisely. “We should be building them to last 100 years,” he said.

The Small Towns, Big Ideas series features well-known journalist, John Lorinc. He spoke about his book, In a Ruined Future Where the Only Culture is Strength at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne. He discussed how small towns like Shelburne, Orangeville and our neighbouring towns and villages are affected by the encroaching spread of nearby larger cities. He insisted there are better ways to build and that it is a very bad policy to encourage the use of gas, rather than heat pumps for energy, as the Ford government is currently doing. Mr. Lorinc sees care for the environment as a natural outcome of building wisely. “We should be building them to last 100 years,” he said. April 27 : BookLore’s Independent Bookstore Day featured mystery author Steve Burrows & hiking expert Nicola Ross, who joined the celebrations.

: BookLore’s Independent Bookstore Day featured mystery author Steve Burrows & hiking expert Nicola Ross, who joined the celebrations. April 27: EIS participated in the Emerging Composers’ Workshop at the Canadian Music Centre in Toronto.

EIS participated in the Emerging Composers’ Workshop at the Canadian Music Centre in Toronto. April 28: Achill Choral Society (ACS) had been rehearsing and learning this piece since January, bringing it at last to Westminster United Church, as the Ontario premiere of Elaine Hagenberg’s ILLUMINARE.

Achill Choral Society (ACS) had been rehearsing and learning this piece since January, bringing it at last to Westminster United Church, as the Ontario premiere of Elaine Hagenberg’s ILLUMINARE. May 4: EIS performs at a concert at St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church in Picton as guest artists .

EIS performs at a concert at St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church in Picton as guest artists May 4 – 11: CTHP performs Harris Cashes Out, a comedy following a failed off-Broadway show 40 years ago. Harris is down on his luck but still harbours ambitions. Somehow, his life takes a hilarious turn when his neighbour’s scheming boyfriend has a devious plan to cash in on Harris’ past.

CTHP performs Harris Cashes Out, a comedy following a failed off-Broadway show 40 years ago. Harris is down on his luck but still harbours ambitions. Somehow, his life takes a hilarious turn when his neighbour’s scheming boyfriend has a devious plan to cash in on Harris’ past. May 4-5: AMAC’s Spring Open House features a beautiful weekend to visit the Mill property and, inside the Mill are the many artists in their studios, ready to talk about what they are doing and sometimes offer workshops on how they do it.

AMAC’s Spring Open House features a beautiful weekend to visit the Mill property and, inside the Mill are the many artists in their studios, ready to talk about what they are doing and sometimes offer workshops on how they do it. May 5: Achill Choral Society (ACS) was excited to again perform ILLUMINARE as guests of Shawn Grenke’s choir at Eglinton-St. George’s United Church in Toronto. Nancy Dettbarn and a chamber orchestra accompanied the choirs.

Achill Choral Society (ACS) was excited to again perform ILLUMINARE as guests of Shawn Grenke’s choir at Eglinton-St. George’s United Church in Toronto. Nancy Dettbarn and a chamber orchestra accompanied the choirs. May 11: EIS’s Canadian Music Centre Workshop for Emerging Canadian Conductors is held.

EIS’s Canadian Music Centre Workshop for Emerging Canadian Conductors is held. May 12: OSC sang Mother’s Day telegrams to mothers in one local seniors’ home, in conjunction with Parson’s Flowers and is hoping to sing in more in 2025.

OSC sang Mother’s Day telegrams to mothers in one local seniors’ home, in conjunction with Parson’s Flowers and is hoping to sing in more in 2025. May 17-19: Theatre OrangevilleCreative Partners on Stage (CPOS), in partnership with Community Living Dufferin (CLD), perform Break Free and That’s the Ticket! This was a two-show Creative Partners on Stage festival, celebrating a tremendous 20 years of collaboration and theatrical programming with an entire weekend of CPOS, featuring two brand-new works of theatre!

Theatre OrangevilleCreative Partners on Stage (CPOS), in partnership with Community Living Dufferin (CLD), perform Break Free and That’s the Ticket! This was a two-show Creative Partners on Stage festival, celebrating a tremendous 20 years of collaboration and theatrical programming with an entire weekend of CPOS, featuring two brand-new works of theatre! CPOS is a unique partnership between Theatre Orangeville and CLD to establish a theatre company with full professional support for the Neurodiverse actors and artists in the community. The result has been shows of such power and difference as to redefine theatre. Anyone who has not seen one of these productions should be sure to catch the next opportunity.

In “That’s the Ticket” a troupe of actors are nearly ready to produce their show when a battle begins about which of them will best “get the audience on their side.” Yet, a secret potion might be the magic that brings all the talent together. After all, the show must go on! The play is written by Elizabeth Glenday and Kristen Gamache; Directed by Elizabeth Glenday; Choreography by Kristen Gamache; and stage management by Kaylea Angus.

The second play of this CPOS festival, “Break Free” by Chandra Pepper, is a heartfelt song and dance revelation of how to love yourself when you thought you couldn’t. The play is directed by Chandra Pepper, movement and choreography are by Jenee Gowing, and stage management and design are by Alyssa ‘Lyss’ Campbell.

May 19 – June 2: Century Church Theatre (CCT) performsSandy Toes and Salty Kisses. When Audrina inherits the Sandy Beach Hotel, a wedding destination, she discovers Uncle Bubba has been managing more than the hotel.

Century Church Theatre (CCT) performsSandy Toes and Salty Kisses. When Audrina inherits the Sandy Beach Hotel, a wedding destination, she discovers Uncle Bubba has been managing more than the hotel. May 25: HA at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, under the tented roof over the Annex, held the beautiful Tapestry of Art and Music, Spring Fundraiser. Eighty-five artists were invited to participate in a “Mosaic Tapestry.” Showcasing a wall of their 85 canvases, each 6” x 8” charmed the many visitors attending the day. More than that, the music of the day was performed by Achill Choral Society.

HA at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, under the tented roof over the Annex, held the beautiful Tapestry of Art and Music, Spring Fundraiser. Eighty-five artists were invited to participate in a “Mosaic Tapestry.” Showcasing a wall of their 85 canvases, each 6” x 8” charmed the many visitors attending the day. More than that, the music of the day was performed by Achill Choral Society. May 25: OSC performs at the Hillsburgh Arts Centre in the Library for the Hillsburgh Arts Festival.

OSC performs at the Hillsburgh Arts Centre in the Library for the Hillsburgh Arts Festival. May 25 – 26: Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers (TOYS) performed their spring concert, Heal the World. They sang songs about the earth, friendships and beauty in the Orangeville Opera House. The conductor was Elisabeth DuBois.

Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers (TOYS) performed their spring concert, Heal the World. They sang songs about the earth, friendships and beauty in the Orangeville Opera House. The conductor was Elisabeth DuBois. June 3: Theatre Orangeville announced artistic director David Nairn is “stepping down” after 26 years in the role.

Theatre Orangeville announced artistic director David Nairn is “stepping down” after 26 years in the role. May 26: EIS’s major fundraising campaign Strawberries and Champagne was held at the Toronto Hunt Club.

EIS’s major fundraising campaign Strawberries and Champagne was held at the Toronto Hunt Club. May 29 – July 1 : HA’s Where the Wild Things featured the creativity of 26 artists, each of their chosen idea and definition of what “Wild” really means. The show made for interesting viewing, with 40 pieces, intrigued by the ideas of “things” and “wild.”

– : HA’s Where the Wild Things featured the creativity of 26 artists, each of their chosen idea and definition of what “Wild” really means. The show made for interesting viewing, with 40 pieces, intrigued by the ideas of “things” and “wild.” May 31 – June 2: Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, celebrating its 20th anniversary, welcomed about 40,000 patrons to about 80 acts, with over 150 local musicians, mostly Canadian, one from each Memphis and Chicago, said the festival’s founder Larry Kurtz.

Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, celebrating its 20th anniversary, welcomed about 40,000 patrons to about 80 acts, with over 150 local musicians, mostly Canadian, one from each Memphis and Chicago, said the festival’s founder Larry Kurtz. For the biggest festival so far, a special jazz concert in the Orangeville Opera House starred Laila Biali. The Downchild Blues Band performed as well. Since retired after 55 years; they were the inspiration for the film The Blues Brothers. Including 2024, the Blues and Jazz Festival has been awarded among “Top 100 festivals and events in Ontario,” for the last six years. Creating an income to the local community of $1.5 million in the last two years, according to provincial guidelines.

“About $85,000 is spent with local businesses, putting this together.” Kurtz said.

With the quality of music as the focus, the challenge moving forward is funding. That depends on the economy and sponsorships and grants, keeping the ticket price for the main stage very reasonable. Lots of great organizations have contributed with very good support. People are encouraged to buy their tickets early.

“70 percent of our patrons are local people,” Kurtz told us.

June month: AMAC’s Senior Student Showcase featured the works of Mayfield Secondary School students, giving students a chance to demonstrate how much they have achieved in their art.

AMAC’s Senior Student Showcase featured the works of Mayfield Secondary School students, giving students a chance to demonstrate how much they have achieved in their art. June 20: – BookLore hosts children’s author Carolyn J. Morris for storytime with her ducklings and “The Railfence Bunch.”

– BookLore hosts children’s author Carolyn J. Morris for storytime with her ducklings and “The Railfence Bunch.” June 7-9: OMT was at the Opera HouseforDisney’s High School Musical Jr. New students to East High School, Troy and Gabriella withstand the quips and cuts from the school cliques and sports stars by auditioning for the high school musical. Yet, can friendships grow regardless?

OMT was at the Opera HouseforDisney’s High School Musical Jr. New students to East High School, Troy and Gabriella withstand the quips and cuts from the school cliques and sports stars by auditioning for the high school musical. Yet, can friendships grow regardless? June 14-22: OMT at the Opera House held We Will Rock You, featuring more than 20 Queen songs. Called “a musical for our time,” they rocked the Opera House.

OMT at the Opera House held We Will Rock You, featuring more than 20 Queen songs. Called “a musical for our time,” they rocked the Opera House. June 15: The Celebrate Your Awesome Festival took place on Second Street and Alexander Park in Orangeville, with a growing attendance and a long list of vendors. It was an event where people could relax and be themselves.OSC sang at Celebrate Your Awesome and was “really happy to do that,” co-founder Joan Borden told us.

The Celebrate Your Awesome Festival took place on Second Street and Alexander Park in Orangeville, with a growing attendance and a long list of vendors. It was an event where people could relax and be themselves.OSC sang at Celebrate Your Awesome and was “really happy to do that,” co-founder Joan Borden told us. June 25: As a different way of presenting her arts review for 2024, our wonderful Leisa Way offered this brief history:

As a different way of presenting her arts review for 2024, our wonderful Leisa Way offered this brief history: “In spring of 2024, Leisa remounted her Canada 150 show that toured to over 44 cities across the country in 2017. She rehearsed new lead singers and musicians into four different concerts, and then toured those concerts to 17 theatres, along with a Maritime tour of her Gordon Lightfoot concert, Early Morning Rain, in the fall. Close to home, Leisa and The Wayward Wind Band performed Opry Gold at Theatre Orangeville June 25-28 (4 shows), and performed Opry Gold and Early Morning Rain for 3 Drayton Entertainment Theatres – the Hamilton Family Theatre, Drayton Festival Theatre and Kings Wharf Theatre. When not on the road touring, Leisa loves performing locally, and this year performed for some local service clubs as well as touring to our local senior centres to entertain.”

The month of July: AMAC’s “DVA Artists Inspired” featured the work of Catherine Bobesich and Gay Longo.

AMAC’s “DVA Artists Inspired” featured the work of Catherine Bobesich and Gay Longo. Two weekends in July: OSCsang at the farmers market to share their music and encourage people to come and sing with them. This was a great chance to tell people about the Orangeville Show Chorus and how singing a Cappella in an all-female choir is different and fun. Choir members met people from the community in a wonderful, relaxed setting.

OSCsang at the farmers market to share their music and encourage people to come and sing with them. This was a great chance to tell people about the Orangeville Show Chorus and how singing a Cappella in an all-female choir is different and fun. Choir members met people from the community in a wonderful, relaxed setting. July 3 – Aug. 5 – HA Members Proposal show – Trilogy featured three artists: Kathryn Thomson, Marnie Cooke and Lawrence Kristan. They each worked to prove their varied mediums of glass blowing, interpretive painting and woodwork could value the idea of “3” to grand artistic heights.

HA Members Proposal show – Trilogy featured three artists: Kathryn Thomson, Marnie Cooke and Lawrence Kristan. They each worked to prove their varied mediums of glass blowing, interpretive painting and woodwork could value the idea of “3” to grand artistic heights. July 20: EIS at the Elora Festival with the Elora Singers performed Carmina Burana by Carl Off .

EIS at the Elora Festival with the Elora Singers performed Carmina Burana by Carl Off July 21: EIS was at the Festival of the Sound in the W. Stockey Centre, again pleased to sing with the Elora Singers. They performed Carmina Burana by Carl Off.

EIS was at the Festival of the Sound in the W. Stockey Centre, again pleased to sing with the Elora Singers. They performed Carmina Burana by Carl Off. July 26 – 28: Mean Girls High School Version by Fey, Richmond and Benjamin was put on by Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company Musical Presentation. The hit musical is about Cady Heron, coming from Africa, her experiences in a suburban Illinois high school and how she handles it. The production is directed by Pat Rundell.

Mean Girls High School Version by Fey, Richmond and Benjamin was put on by Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company Musical Presentation. The hit musical is about Cady Heron, coming from Africa, her experiences in a suburban Illinois high school and how she handles it. The production is directed by Pat Rundell. Aug. 2: EIS was at the Festival of the Sound at the Stockey Centre for the Arts,with Lydia Adams and Gino Quilico.

EIS was at the Festival of the Sound at the Stockey Centre for the Arts,with Lydia Adams and Gino Quilico. August 4 -18: At the Caledon Music Festival, artistic director and general manager Terry Lim brought four wonderful concerts to be performed in the Caledon area at very diverse venues. At the AMAC was the “Friends of Chamber Music” concert, with everything from operatic arias to electronic music.

At the Caledon Music Festival, artistic director and general manager Terry Lim brought four wonderful concerts to be performed in the Caledon area at very diverse venues. At the AMAC was the “Friends of Chamber Music” concert, with everything from operatic arias to electronic music. Next was the wonderful outdoor concert at the Davis Family Farm: ‘Tasting Notes’ was a combination of incredible jazz-influenced classical music, drinks and breathtaking views of the Davis Family Sunflower Farm. The farm is located in the hills of Caledon East on 60 acres of rows of giant sunflowers.

On Aug. 14th, Caledon East United Church hosted ‘Cello Recital,’ an evening of musical brilliance featuring cello virtuoso Daniel Hamin Go and pianist extraordinaire Ben Smith. A musical delve into the depths of chamber music as these two remarkable artists “unveiled the mysteries of their craft with an enchanting concert,” said Lim.

Returning to the Alton Mill Arts Centre ‘Passions and Storms,’ the grand finale of the Caledon Music Festival allowed audiences to experience the epically combined musical forces of the festival artists and young artists.

Aug. 9-10: The Dufferin Film Festival was launched by Kelly McDowell and her partner Nick Rose who operate Rose Digital Media Group, a film production company in Orangeville. The festival featured “16 films of comedy, mockumentary, drama, in fact, a fair mix of films,” Ms. McDowell told the Citizen, “each running about six to 20 minutes make up the menu. The DFF put out a call to film makers across Canada that brought many entries, of which 14 were chosen.” Overall, the DFF was a fabulous success. Including a red carpet opening to begin the festival, it was staged in the Orangeville Opera House, converted as a film theatre over Aug. 9 and 10, with a different screen and sound. Orangeville embraced the DFF with many businesses supporting it and restaurants finding ways to be part of it with parties, music and special menus.

The Dufferin Film Festival was launched by Kelly McDowell and her partner Nick Rose who operate Rose Digital Media Group, a film production company in Orangeville. The festival featured “16 films of comedy, mockumentary, drama, in fact, a fair mix of films,” Ms. McDowell told the Citizen, “each running about six to 20 minutes make up the menu. The DFF put out a call to film makers across Canada that brought many entries, of which 14 were chosen.” Overall, the DFF was a fabulous success. Including a red carpet opening to begin the festival, it was staged in the Orangeville Opera House, converted as a film theatre over Aug. 9 and 10, with a different screen and sound. Orangeville embraced the DFF with many businesses supporting it and restaurants finding ways to be part of it with parties, music and special menus. Aug 14: OSC sang the National Anthem with Teen Ranch Hockey Night in Dufferin Caledon for a special hockey game. Team Dufferin vs Team Caledon saw NHL old-timers play at the ranch. It was a huge fundraiser for the hospital, generating $150,000.

OSC sang the National Anthem with Teen Ranch Hockey Night in Dufferin Caledon for a special hockey game. Team Dufferin vs Team Caledon saw NHL old-timers play at the ranch. It was a huge fundraiser for the hospital, generating $150,000. Aug. 16 – 18: Theatre Orangeville holds its 3rd Annual Summer Arts Fest at Mount Alverno. The event is a celebration of all arts, including shows from Toronto Fringe, Duffle Bag Theatre, art workshops, music, visual arts, Drag Music Bingo, magic and more.

Theatre Orangeville holds its 3rd Annual Summer Arts Fest at Mount Alverno. The event is a celebration of all arts, including shows from Toronto Fringe, Duffle Bag Theatre, art workshops, music, visual arts, Drag Music Bingo, magic and more. Aug. 23 – 25: Theatre Orangeville Young Company Drama Presentation features The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C. S. Lewis and Dramatized by Joseph Robinette. The play is a classical story of the many mystical characters and the children who become involved with them when they access Narnia through an old wardrobe. This play was directed by Duncan Lang.

Theatre Orangeville Young Company Drama Presentation features The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C. S. Lewis and Dramatized by Joseph Robinette. The play is a classical story of the many mystical characters and the children who become involved with them when they access Narnia through an old wardrobe. This play was directed by Duncan Lang. August 28: BookLore’s Authors in Mulmur event hosted Nita Prose, bringing her book, The Mystery Guest; Natalie Jenner with Every Time We Say Goodbye; and Rod Carley with his book, Ruff. For the conversation, Bernadette Hardacre was the moderator. The literary event was held at the beautiful Foley Barn in Mulmur for a perfect summer’s afternoon!

BookLore’s Authors in Mulmur event hosted Nita Prose, bringing her book, The Mystery Guest; Natalie Jenner with Every Time We Say Goodbye; and Rod Carley with his book, Ruff. For the conversation, Bernadette Hardacre was the moderator. The literary event was held at the beautiful Foley Barn in Mulmur for a perfect summer’s afternoon! All of September: AMAC’s “Vision Quest: Project Goodwin” featured the work of Suzy Kies, for an Orangeville Arts Group Member Exhibition.

AMAC’s “Vision Quest: Project Goodwin” featured the work of Suzy Kies, for an Orangeville Arts Group Member Exhibition. Sept. 7: Theatre Orangeville held an inaugural comedy show with four comedians. The headliner was Greg Morton and the comedy event coordinator was Drew Gwilliams.

Theatre Orangeville held an inaugural comedy show with four comedians. The headliner was Greg Morton and the comedy event coordinator was Drew Gwilliams. Sept. 7 – 14: CTHP’s The Brothers Grimm Spectacular took the Brothers Grim, their 209 stories, two writers and several actors, mixing it up for a wild, free-form comedy event with lots of audience participation and madcap fun. Fabulous!

CTHP’s The Brothers Grimm Spectacular took the Brothers Grim, their 209 stories, two writers and several actors, mixing it up for a wild, free-form comedy event with lots of audience participation and madcap fun. Fabulous! Sept. 8-22: Century Church Theatre’sDrinking Habits by Tom Smith was a family-friendly farce that brought in the largest audience the theatre has seen in years. Patron feedback was “overwhelmingly positive,” the theatre reported.

Century Church Theatre’sDrinking Habits by Tom Smith was a family-friendly farce that brought in the largest audience the theatre has seen in years. Patron feedback was “overwhelmingly positive,” the theatre reported. Sept. 19-22: Theatre Orangeville’s production of Vegas Knights by Marshall and McHarge stared Derek Marshall and his band. The musical was a tribute to the greatest crooners of the 1950s, 60s and 70s in Las Vegas.

Theatre Orangeville’s production of Vegas Knights by Marshall and McHarge stared Derek Marshall and his band. The musical was a tribute to the greatest crooners of the 1950s, 60s and 70s in Las Vegas. Sept. 21: AMAC held Caledon Culture Days, promoting the widespread arts and culture scene across this region with invited vendors, music and entertainment.

AMAC held Caledon Culture Days, promoting the widespread arts and culture scene across this region with invited vendors, music and entertainment. Sept. 27: BookLore and Theatre Orangeville hosted author, botanist and international conservationist Diana Beresford Kroeger. She came with her book, Our Green Heart: The Soul and Science of Forests to the Opera House. Once again, an author defending the environment, bringing science in to successfully explain the marvels of nature, in a plea for respect and defence of the environment from everyone for – particularly – trees.

BookLore and Theatre Orangeville hosted author, botanist and international conservationist Diana Beresford Kroeger. She came with her book, Our Green Heart: The Soul and Science of Forests to the Opera House. Once again, an author defending the environment, bringing science in to successfully explain the marvels of nature, in a plea for respect and defence of the environment from everyone for – particularly – trees. Sept 28 -29 AMAC’s Fall Open House welcomed visitors to meet artists and enjoy the live music and the cafe.

AMAC’s Fall Open House welcomed visitors to meet artists and enjoy the live music and the cafe. For all of October: AMAC’s “Perfectly Imperfect” encaustics showcase featured the work of Karen Brown and “Organic” featured the work of Alina Lloyd.

AMAC’s “Perfectly Imperfect” encaustics showcase featured the work of Karen Brown and “Organic” featured the work of Alina Lloyd. Empty Bowls are bowls made by Ann Randeraad, who brought them to the Mill in October. Local restaurants “fill the bowls,” so people can buy a specialty soup in a handmade bowl for $50 to enjoy and keep the bowl. This was a fundraiser for local food programs.

Oct. 6: BookLore & Theatre Orangeville invited journalist Carol Off to discuss her work, “At a Loss for Words,” along with Marc Garneau, Canada’s first astronaut in space, who wrote “A Most Extraordinary Ride.” The event was held at the Opera House.

BookLore & Theatre Orangeville invited journalist Carol Off to discuss her work, “At a Loss for Words,” along with Marc Garneau, Canada’s first astronaut in space, who wrote “A Most Extraordinary Ride.” The event was held at the Opera House. Oct. 19 – OSC celebrated 45 years with a (nearly) sold out concert at the Orangeville Opera House, to which they included special additions. Instead of just singing, two actors, Debbie Collins and Alex Ugolini were on stage with an Iceberg. The concert took place during an off-night of the Tip of The Iceberg, providing a beautiful background. The two ladies exchanged thoughts about life as they related to the songs. Ryan Grift was a guest musician on his saxophone, adding another element to the nearly sold-out evening.

– OSC celebrated 45 years with a (nearly) sold out concert at the Orangeville Opera House, to which they included special additions. Instead of just singing, two actors, Debbie Collins and Alex Ugolini were on stage with an Iceberg. The concert took place during an off-night of the Tip of The Iceberg, providing a beautiful background. The two ladies exchanged thoughts about life as they related to the songs. Ryan Grift was a guest musician on his saxophone, adding another element to the nearly sold-out evening. Oct. 17 – Nov. 3: Theatre Orangevilleperforms Tip of the Iceberg by Rait, Williams & Duwyn. Friends for 70 years, Gordon and Archie, living in a small Newfoundland village seek the fountain of youth at the sea surface base of a nearby iceberg. Music was by Chris Rait and the play was directed by David Nairn.

Theatre Orangevilleperforms Tip of the Iceberg by Rait, Williams & Duwyn. Friends for 70 years, Gordon and Archie, living in a small Newfoundland village seek the fountain of youth at the sea surface base of a nearby iceberg. Music was by Chris Rait and the play was directed by David Nairn. Oct. 19: Century Church Theatre had a one-night show called The Crooner Show with Kish and Boa.

Century Church Theatre had a one-night show called The Crooner Show with Kish and Boa. Oct. 23 : BookLore hosts NHL legend Mats Sundin to promote his book “Home & Away” at Alder Arena in Orangeville. He met with fans – very much to the excitement of one and all.

: BookLore hosts NHL legend Mats Sundin to promote his book “Home & Away” at Alder Arena in Orangeville. He met with fans – very much to the excitement of one and all. Oct. 26: EIS held a Choral Workshop and Concert at Grace United Church in Thornbury, Ont.

EIS held a Choral Workshop and Concert at Grace United Church in Thornbury, Ont. Oct. 30 : The Small Town, Big Ideas series featured one of Canada’s most respected journalists, Elizabeth Renzetti, who brought her book “What She Said” to the Museum of Dufferin. With her passionate advocacy for gender equity, Renzetti examines the most pressing issues facing women in Canada today – but with humour and heart.

: The Small Town, Big Ideas series featured one of Canada’s most respected journalists, Elizabeth Renzetti, who brought her book “What She Said” to the Museum of Dufferin. With her passionate advocacy for gender equity, Renzetti examines the most pressing issues facing women in Canada today – but with humour and heart. All of November: AMACstaged“Grand Scale,” a solo show featuring the work of Janet Simmons Sweet and “Treasure,” a solo show featuring the work of Lydia Panart.

AMACstaged“Grand Scale,” a solo show featuring the work of Janet Simmons Sweet and “Treasure,” a solo show featuring the work of Lydia Panart. Nov. 9-16: CTHP performs A Party to Murder On Halloween. Six people have come to a secluded island to play a murder mystery game at a rustic cottage. All terrors and traps and a 25-year-old unsolved mystery twist and turn toward an unexpected and terrifying conclusion.

CTHP performs A Party to Murder On Halloween. Six people have come to a secluded island to play a murder mystery game at a rustic cottage. All terrors and traps and a 25-year-old unsolved mystery twist and turn toward an unexpected and terrifying conclusion. Nov. 16: Theatre Orangeville’s’Twas the Night Gala is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser each year. Held at the Hockley Valley Resort, patrons were treated to lively entertainment, and chances to win or purchase beautiful silent and live auction items. Young Company Alumni and TOYS sang at the event.

Theatre Orangeville’s’Twas the Night Gala is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser each year. Held at the Hockley Valley Resort, patrons were treated to lively entertainment, and chances to win or purchase beautiful silent and live auction items. Young Company Alumni and TOYS sang at the event. Theatre Orangeville’s artistic director David Nairn was honoured by the Town of Orangeville and Town Council’s unanimous vote, to name the Orangeville Opera House stage “The David Nairn Stage.”

Nov. 18: Theatre Orangeville and its Board of Directors were “thrilled” to announce Theatre Orangeville’s new associate artistic director Jennifer Stewart. A multidisciplinary theatre artist, Stewart has acted, directed and taught nationally and internationally for over 35 years. As an observer of Theatre Orangeville’s work, “Jennifer understands the impact Theatre Orangeville has on our community and is a firm believer in how important theatre is to building community,” reported the organization’s press release.

Theatre Orangeville and its Board of Directors were “thrilled” to announce Theatre Orangeville’s new associate artistic director Jennifer Stewart. A multidisciplinary theatre artist, Stewart has acted, directed and taught nationally and internationally for over 35 years. As an observer of Theatre Orangeville’s work, “Jennifer understands the impact Theatre Orangeville has on our community and is a firm believer in how important theatre is to building community,” reported the organization’s press release. Nov. 23 – 24: AMAC’s Holiday Open House welcomed visitors to enjoy the ever-changing exhibits and workshops that make the Alton Mill so exciting to visit often.

AMAC’s Holiday Open House welcomed visitors to enjoy the ever-changing exhibits and workshops that make the Alton Mill so exciting to visit often. Nov. 28 : The Small Town, Big Ideas series hosted multi-award-winning author, historian and director of research at the Canadian War Museum for the last 25 years, Dr, Tim Cook. He attended an event at the Monora Park Pavilion with his new book, “The Good Allies.”

: The Small Town, Big Ideas series hosted multi-award-winning author, historian and director of research at the Canadian War Museum for the last 25 years, Dr, Tim Cook. He attended an event at the Monora Park Pavilion with his new book, “The Good Allies.” Meticulously researched and beautifully written, Dr. Cook takes the reader on an intensively detailed journey of Canada’s involvement and contributions to the two world wars. The intricacy of details about the comings and goings of world leaders during these times of struggles throughout the world is simply fascinating.

Nov. 28 – Dec. 21: Theatre Orangeville performs Sleeping Beauty – a Fairy’s Tale: by Debbie Collins and David Nairn. Theatre Orangeville’s second seasonal Pantomime is the authors’ madcap take on this classic tale and gives us a true Christmas gift with the ending. The play was directed by David Nairn, the musical director was Nick Mustapha and the choreographer was Candace Jennings.

Theatre Orangeville performs Sleeping Beauty – a Fairy’s Tale: by Debbie Collins and David Nairn. Theatre Orangeville’s second seasonal Pantomime is the authors’ madcap take on this classic tale and gives us a true Christmas gift with the ending. The play was directed by David Nairn, the musical director was Nick Mustapha and the choreographer was Candace Jennings. Nov 30 : BookLore and the Orangeville Public Library host travel writer Nicola Ross, who is famous for her Loops and Lattes hiking guides. They also hosted Pamela Mulloy, who wrote a collection of train stories about trips with her daughter and tales from other historical train riders. Marlis Butcher, an environmental conservationist, writer and photographer has written her adventures in the many National Parks of Canada; she brought Park Bagger. Women Talk Travel at the O.P.L. Moderator Bernadette Hardacre.

: BookLore and the Orangeville Public Library host travel writer Nicola Ross, who is famous for her Loops and Lattes hiking guides. They also hosted Pamela Mulloy, who wrote a collection of train stories about trips with her daughter and tales from other historical train riders. Marlis Butcher, an environmental conservationist, writer and photographer has written her adventures in the many National Parks of Canada; she brought Park Bagger. Women Talk Travel at the O.P.L. Moderator Bernadette Hardacre. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: ACS sang their winter concerts called “Sing Joy!” in Alliston (Knox Presbyterian) and Orangeville Westminster United Church, accompanied by a professional string quintet.

ACS sang their winter concerts called “Sing Joy!” in Alliston (Knox Presbyterian) and Orangeville Westminster United Church, accompanied by a professional string quintet. “The ACS is always proud to provide a joyful experience for their audiences at the beginning of the holiday season. The music buoys us all, both in the learning and the sharing our voices!”

Nov. 30 – Dec. 8: CCT produced a fully fledged Pantomime of Cinderella with all the trimmings; yet, a new take on the tradition.

CCT produced a fully fledged Pantomime of Cinderella with all the trimmings; yet, a new take on the tradition. Dec. Month – AMAC wrapped up the year with a solo show “On the Rock,” featuring the work of Deb Menken.

AMAC wrapped up the year with a solo show “On the Rock,” featuring the work of Deb Menken. Dec 1: OSC sang at the opening of the Optimist Christmas in the Park and was included during Orangeville’s many public Christmas events.

OSC sang at the opening of the Optimist Christmas in the Park and was included during Orangeville’s many public Christmas events. Dec.10: Theatre Orangeville’s Winter Academy Showcase featured Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers, with Elisabeth DuBois conducting. It also featured Theatre Orangeville Exceptional Players, directed by Chandra Pepper. The Junior Stage had Gary Sarazin, the Intermediate Stage had Kait Gallant and the Next Stage had Chandra Pepper. The audience was treated to a fabulous evening and their enthusiastic applause reflected their delight.

Theatre Orangeville’s Winter Academy Showcase featured Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers, with Elisabeth DuBois conducting. It also featured Theatre Orangeville Exceptional Players, directed by Chandra Pepper. The Junior Stage had Gary Sarazin, the Intermediate Stage had Kait Gallant and the Next Stage had Chandra Pepper. The audience was treated to a fabulous evening and their enthusiastic applause reflected their delight. Dec 14: EIS held an afternoon concert with the Peterborough Symphony Orchestra at the Showplace Performance Centre, Peterborough.

EIS held an afternoon concert with the Peterborough Symphony Orchestra at the Showplace Performance Centre, Peterborough. Dec. 20: EIS was at the Albany Club for a walk around luncheon with four Singers.

Readers Comments (0)