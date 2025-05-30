Art and Music unite at Headwaters Arts 3rd annual Tapestry of Art and Music

May 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Arts held its third annual “Tapestry of Art and Music,” a musically themed art show and sale, and fundraising event, this past weekend at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

This year’s theme was “Wonder and Whimsy, ” which was exemplified by a concert performance by Oakville Choir for Children and Youth and the almost 90 6″ x 6″ canvas creations created by experienced Ontario artists and young and upcoming artists.

This was the first year Headwaters Arts incorporated the Young New Artist of the Year Award, empowering youth to create and engage with the arts.

Attendees could gaze upon the various artworks decorating the walls while listening to multiple compositions from the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth.

Susan Powell, Marketing and Communications Chair for Headwaters Arts, shared that this year they increased the number of works featured, from only 67 artists participating last year.

“We’re certainly building momentum, the artists don’t get paid for it, but they’re supporting an organization that supports them,” shared Powell.

Powell also touched on the aspect that the new young artists brought this year.

“Young people are the best, and this gives them the opportunity to create and experience what it’s like to have people look at their work,” said Powell.

Grace Wheatley was one of the participating young artists this year and shared the excitement and nerves that came with it.

Her art teacher told her she believed in Grace and wanted her to submit a piece.

Wheatley shared that upon hearing that, she knew there was no way she was going to say no.

On her canvas, she showcased something meaningful to her: a teacup. Wheatley’s family does high tea every year, and it is something she loves.

Another artist who showcased their work is Sofiya Stevens, who describes herself as an emerging artist.

Stevens’ piece was titled “Heart Cats,” a colourful oil painting showcasing two cats that made a heart when turned upside down.

Stevens shared that she was trying to play with the idea of an inner child through her work.

“When someone takes those cats home and they look at them and they’re feeling really happy afterwards, for me that’s such a rewarding feeling that money can’t buy,” said Stevens.

She is a member of Headwater Arts, and shared she donated a piece to the event because she loves giving back to the community.

“I feel like when you’re an artist, it’s important to [give back] because I consider it a gift that I’m able to create, and I’m able to bring joy to people,” said Stevens.

She shared that it is also the event space that sparks joy and creativity in her.

“I love Alton Mill because it’s a beautiful space. Every time I come here, I come out of it thinking, I want to create more. So, I’m so happy and so fortunate to be able to exhibit here.”

It wasn’t just paint that adorned the multiple canvases at the event.

Sam Meandro is a woodturner who focuses on handmade, one-of-a-kind functional and decorative pieces using locally sourced, sustainable, and repurposed woods.

Meandro’s work was titled “Foraging for Wild Mushrooms” and depicted mushrooms physically coming out of the canvas.

In Meandro’s artist statement, he shared more about the piece.

“The dramatic beauty of the decaying, also known as spalting, 250 year old sugar maple wood is in itself a design by nature with its palette of colours and striking fungal lines. The bark from the same tree acts as ground cover, where mushrooms thrive. The mushrooms are the only pieces that are woodturned. The naturally occurring red-coloured mushroom adds a bit more drama to the piece derived from the box elder or Manitoba maple tree.”

“My woodturning projects are designed by nature and are attributed often to intense environmental conditions and invasive species which eventually become repurposed functional or decorative forms for others to enjoy for a lifetime. The decision about what a piece of wood is to become rests on how it speaks to me.”

At the event, Meandro shared he joined Headwaters Arts two years ago and has been woodturning since 2020.

He explained why he decided to donate a piece to the event.

“I just found it’s all about giving back and being part of the arts community. It’s important that the arts stay alive. It’s important for people of all ages to appreciate art and that you can learn art, and there’s so much that you could be creative with different mediums. Mine happened to be wood,” said Meandro.

Meandro’s work and all others were auctioned off during the event; all proceeds from the sale of artworks support Headwaters Arts.

Attendees could also participate in a draw to win a piece of art donated by Paul Morin.

One thing Powell noted that was helpful this year was that they applied for a grant from the Town of Caledon to help support the costs of the event, and it was approved.

This grant allowed them to have the choir and purchase all their canvases for the artists from the local shop, Maggiolly Art in Orangeville.

Fundraising events like these help Headwaters Arts continue their overall goal of bringing together artists and supporters to promote the development, appreciation, and enjoyment of all arts in the Hills of Headwaters Region.

The not-for-profit organization aims to stay resilient and grow its Headwaters Arts Gallery programming/operations/shows year-round.

