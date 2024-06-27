Aquatics programs move to Alder Recreation Centre from Tony Rose

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre is no longer offering programming in its pool.

All of Tony Rose’s aquatics programs offered have been moved to Alder Street Recreation Centre, while the Town of Orangeville addresses challenges with the mechanical features of the Tony Rose pool.

The change has been made to accommodate those impacted by the temporary pool closure, which took effect on June 24.

The Town of Orangeville says there will be no staffing impacts as its aquatics staff at Tony Rose will move to Alder Street Recreation Centre alongside the programs.

“This is not a decision we have had to make lightly,” explained Heather Savage, Orangeville’s general manager of community services. “The pool at Tony Rose has served our community for more than 50 years. But as the infrastructure has aged and ongoing mechanical and operational issues increase, we will need to close the pool as we assess next steps.”

Through June, Town of Orangeville staff have had to close the Tony Rose pool on two occasions to address malfunctions.

“Numerous attempts to repair the dehumidification unit have been made over the past year by both staff and private sector contractors. The unit has now reached the end of its lifecycle, leading to increased temperatures in the air and water, which could lead to mold growth,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

At Orangeville council’s July 8 meeting, community services staff will bring a report forward, presenting the results of their assessment and recommendations on next steps.

“Council is aware of the situation and has full confidence in our staff as they work to present what options are available moving forward,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “We understand how frustrating this is and are committed to working with our staff to determine the best way forward for both the Town and our community.”

The Town warns that replacing the Tony Rose Pool will not be a simple or low-cost fix.

“Due to the age of the facility’s infrastructure, and the significant, ongoing mechanical and operational issues, the safety of staff and participants at the pool needed to be prioritized,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

Orangeville Council will decide on its next steps following the presentation at its meeting on July 8, at which time an update will be provided to the public.

