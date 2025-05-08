Anonymous thank you letter

By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Dental in Orangeville held its annual day of free dentistry at its Orangeville clinic on Monday, May 5. The special day ...

By Joshua Drakes Bar on Broadway was abuzz over the weekend as a small army of friends and supporters gathered for a two-day fundraising drive ...

By Sam Odrowski With warmer weather comes the return of outdoor events in Orangeville. On Saturday, May 3, the outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market will return ...

By Sam Odrowski Hiking is among Canada’s favourite pastimes, providing the opportunity to escape urban areas and soak in the tranquillity of nature – and ...

By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Dental in Orangeville will again be offering a free dental clinic for those who need some help but may be struggling ...

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Do you know if you’re an organ donor? An Orangeville-based initiative dedicated to organ donation advocacy is raising ...

By Sam Odrowski A record-setting number of Canadians participated in advanced voting ahead of the country’s 45th General Election. And many millions more will cast ...

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Volunteers dedicate countless hours each year to help support their communities, and Dufferin County organizations will be recognizing ...

By Sam Odrowski A naturopathic doctor celebrated the grand opening of her own practice in Orangeville earlier this month. Dr. Kelly McGuire welcomed friends, family, ...

By Mark Pavilons Home improvement reality shows have viewers glued to their screens in record numbers. As people decide to stay put and improve their ...