Animal control services in Orangeville shifting to new provider in 2025

December 20, 2024

The Town of Orangeville will transition its animal control services to a new provider in 2025, as the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre completes its contract at the end of December.

“We’ve been fortunate to have such a strong partnership with our local shelter, as they provided this essential service to the town,” said James Bramley, supervisor of licensing and by-law enforcement. “The Orangeville & District Animal Centre is a valued part of our community, and we will continue to support and celebrate its important services.”

This change remains in alignment with the Ontario SPCA’s decision in 2019 to shift its focus to the centre and animal welfare services they have provided for more than 150 years. The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is one of the last locations to provide animal control services and the change will allow them to fulfill the Ontario SPCA’s long-term purpose and priorities.

The Town began pursuing a new service provider this fall and is hoping to award the contract within the next week. The current contract ends on Dec. 31.

Both the Town and the Ontario SPCA recognize this will be a large change and will be working together throughout the transition to help get residents the right information.

“This opportunity allows us to redirect our energy to key services as an animal centre, including education, community support and of course, the welfare of our animals,” said Jennifer Bluhm, vice-president of community outreach services at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We’re not going anywhere and will continue to provide our services from our current location.”

At this time, the Town intends to retain pound services through the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

Once the new provider for the Town’s animal control services has signed the contract, the Town will publicize the information and update its animal control webpage to reflect the changes.

As for calls concerning wildlife, the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre and the Town remind residents that they cannot support wildlife response due to the specialized care that is required for the animals. Legally, only permitted wildlife rehabilitators may care for them.

