Amaranth women wins $50,000 from DAILY KENO ticket purchased in Orangeville

Maria De Sousa of Amaranth won $50,000 from her DAILY KENO 8 Pick on the April 5 midday draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Alder Street in Orangeville.

Maria says she won $10,000 on DAILY KENO in 2012.

“I play daily,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I chose numbers at random. It’s a combination of birthdays.”

The 56-year-old said she checked her ticket using the OLG App. “I was shocked! My husband, dad and daughters didn’t believe me when I told them!”

She plans to share her winnings with family.

“I am overwhelmed and thankful. Most of all blessed,” she concluded.

