Amaranth man wins $100,000

May 23, 2024

An Amaranth man has $100,000 more dollars in his bank after purchasing a winning ticket for a recent LOTTO MAX draw.

Robert Breese matched the last seven ENOCRE numbers in their exact order in the April 19 LOTTO MAX draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shopper’s Drug Mart on First Street in Orangeville.

ENCORE features 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1.

There is an ENCORE draw every day in Ontario.

“OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game,” said OLG in a press release. “That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.”


