Amaranth man shot during armed robbery at gas station succumbs to injuries

GoFundMe for victim’s family raises over $35,000 in four days

By Sam Odrowski

An Amaranth man who was shot in the head while working a shift at a gas station on County Rd. 109 recently passed away.

Mehakdeep Singh, 25, was shot at the Esso Gas Station in Amaranth on Oct. 7, before being airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre. He passed away due to his injuries on Oct. 10.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers elevated their armed robbery investigation into a homicide investigation when Singh passed away on Oct. 10.

Rupanjot Kaur, one of Singh’s cousins, created a GoFundMe page to support his mother and sister, who are facing financial burdens due to unforeseen costs caused by Singh’s sudden passing. The page, created on Oct. 12, raised $35,622 as of Oct. 16.

On the GoFundMe page, Kaur wrote that Singh’s death has left his family “heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with this devastating loss. Mehakdeep was a beloved son, friend, and community member, known for his kindness, hard work, and positive spirit.”

Officers from the Dufferin OPP Detachment responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Esso gas station on County Road 109 on Oct. 7, at approximately 11:40 p.m. A masked individual discharged a firearm during the robbery, later resulting in Singh’s death.

The individual responsible for the homicide was wearing a dark-coloured, three-quarter-length winter jacket with a fur hood, black pants, black shoes, and a blue medical mask.

The investigation is ongoing by the Dufferin OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Unit, OPP Canine Unit, Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The OPP is warning the public to not approach the suspected individual or engage with them because a firearm was involved in the incident. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately to advise police of the suspect’s whereabouts.

The OPP is asking anyone who was in the area the crime occurred, between Oct. 7 at 11:15 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 12 a.m., to check, save and secure any potential video evidence from devices at their homes or business.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and anyone who shares information will never have to testify. A cash reward of up to $2,000 is also available to those who submit tips upon an arrest.

Videos of the individual entering and leaving the gas station are on the OPP Central Region’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X) pages.

