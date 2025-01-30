Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair on NVCA board

January 30, 2025

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) Board of Directors.

Little’s appointment as Vice Chair was announced in a press release from the public agency on Friday (Jan. 24). This marks the second time Little will serve as Vice Chair of the NVCA and previously she held the title of Chair in 2024 and 2023.

During her years of service, she has led NVCA through the changes to the Conservation Authorities Act and ensured the organization worked towards protecting and enhancing the Nottawasaga Watershed so communities, economies and wildlife can thrive.

“I’m proud to have served as Chair of NVCA over the last two years,” said Little. “In this role, I’ve witnessed the fantastic work that staff has done. I look forward to working with Chair Scott to guide NVCA to serve out communities in even more efficient, more innovative ways.”

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority also announced in the press release that Jonathan Scott, Councillor for the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, had been acclaimed as Chair of the NVCA Board of Directors.

“I want to thank Deputy Mayor Little for leading the organization,” he said. “I’ve learnt a lot from her, and I hope to carry those lessons forward in this new role.”

Scott added in the press release that he is looking forward to “leading the organization toward continuous improvement”.

“Our job as a conservation authority is to serve the public,” he continued. “Over the coming months, I’m eager to support staff efforts to make our processes more efficient and meet the high expectations of residents, businesses and municipal partners alike.”

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority is a public agency dedicated to the preservation of the environment through specialized programs to protect, conserve and enhance water, wetlands, forests and lands.

The Nottawasaga watershed is a large area with jurisdiction in 18 municipalities in Simcoe, Dufferin County and Grey County.

The NVCA’s Board of Directors consists of representatives appointed from each of their member municipalities. Each year, the Board of Directors elects a new Chair and Vice Chair from its members to serve a one-year term.

