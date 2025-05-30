Alton Mill Arts Centre receives $20,000 grant through Caledon’s 6 Villages CIP

May 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Last week, Mayor Annette Groves and Acting CAO Eric Lucic and Councillors Early and Sheen presented a $20,000 cheque to the Alton Mill Arts Centre through the Town’s 6 Villages Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

Martin Kouprie, Managing Partner, and Jeremy Grant, Co-Founder of the Alton Mill Arts Centre, were there to receive the cheque.

At the presentation, Mayor Groves shared the importance of supporting local heritage, sustainability, and the arts.

Martin Kouprie shared the money will go towards a number of initiatives, including the key energy-efficient HVAC installation and life safety upgrades at the Mill, aligning with their broader goals of environmental sustainability and heritage preservation.

The HVAC installation helped Alton Mill on numerous fronts.

Kouprie shared that it reduces their greenhouse footprint, helps with cooling in the summertime, and allows them to keep their doors closed, reducing noise for their neighbours.

Regarding the live safety upgrades, they were able to install self-closing doors.

Kouprie said that this is vital as it cuts off one-half of the building in the event of a fire.

He shared that because they had recently changed their zoning to allow people to sit down and eat, adding that extra layer of fire safety was important.

Knowing the cost of all these improvements, Kouprie applied for the CIP grant.

“Getting twenty thousand dollars really helps because not only does it show us support, it shows us that this is an art center where we’re the caretakers. That kind of support goes a long way to tell us that we’re doing the right thing and that the community values the Alton Mill Arts Centre as a historical building. The community is investing in it as much as we are, which gives us a lot of moral support in that respect,” Kouprie said.

Kouprie shared the grant was accessible and that there are multiple avenues to apply; one way is to improve your business’s energy efficiency.

“The Town of Caledon is trying to get down to net zero, and this is just really going far in helping us achieve that,” said Kouprie.

He shared that they are always looking at ways to implement green initiatives.

One of those ways is through solar power.

“We’re looking at all kinds of different options as far as lowering our carbon footprint goes and making us a little more energy efficient,” said Kouprie. “The solution that we’re looking for is always the green solution.”

Kouprie explained that through these new and future initiatives, they are trying to be environmental stewards and set an example for those around them.

He shared that they want people to know that what they do is an example of what others can implement.

“We want to be the premier destination for arts, but at the same time, we want people to come here and know that we’re doing everything we can in order to better the future,” he said.

“I hope that more people come out and enjoy what we do here and recognize the work that we put into this place. We are just stewards; this building is going to be here for generations. And I want them to come here and enjoy the property and enjoy the art.”

Readers Comments (0)