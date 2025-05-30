Uncategorized

Alton Mill Arts Centre receives $20,000 grant through Caledon’s 6 Villages CIP

May 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Last week, Mayor Annette Groves and Acting CAO Eric Lucic and Councillors Early and Sheen presented a $20,000 cheque to the Alton Mill Arts Centre through the Town’s 6 Villages Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

Martin Kouprie, Managing Partner, and Jeremy Grant, Co-Founder of the Alton Mill Arts Centre, were there to receive the cheque.

At the presentation, Mayor Groves shared the importance of supporting local heritage, sustainability, and the arts.

Martin Kouprie shared the money will go towards a number of initiatives, including the key energy-efficient HVAC installation and life safety upgrades at the Mill, aligning with their broader goals of environmental sustainability and heritage preservation.

The HVAC installation helped Alton Mill on numerous fronts.

Kouprie shared that it reduces their greenhouse footprint, helps with cooling in the summertime, and allows them to keep their doors closed, reducing noise for their neighbours.

Regarding the live safety upgrades, they were able to install self-closing doors.

Kouprie said that this is vital as it cuts off one-half of the building in the event of a fire.

He shared that because they had recently changed their zoning to allow people to sit down and eat, adding that extra layer of fire safety was important.

Knowing the cost of all these improvements, Kouprie applied for the CIP grant.

“Getting twenty thousand dollars really helps because not only does it show us support, it shows us that this is an art center where we’re the caretakers. That kind of support goes a long way to tell us that we’re doing the right thing and that the community values the Alton Mill Arts Centre as a historical building. The community is investing in it as much as we are, which gives us a lot of moral support in that respect,” Kouprie said.

Kouprie shared the grant was accessible and that there are multiple avenues to apply; one way is to improve your business’s energy efficiency.

“The Town of Caledon is trying to get down to net zero, and this is just really going far in helping us achieve that,” said Kouprie.

He shared that they are always looking at ways to implement green initiatives.

One of those ways is through solar power.

“We’re looking at all kinds of different options as far as lowering our carbon footprint goes and making us a little more energy efficient,” said Kouprie. “The solution that we’re looking for is always the green solution.”

Kouprie explained that through these new and future initiatives, they are trying to be environmental stewards and set an example for those around them.

He shared that they want people to know that what they do is an example of what others can implement.

“We want to be the premier destination for arts, but at the same time, we want people to come here and know that we’re doing everything we can in order to better the future,” he said.

“I hope that more people come out and enjoy what we do here and recognize the work that we put into this place. We are just stewards; this building is going to be here for generations. And I want them to come here and enjoy the property and enjoy the art.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Remembering the 1985 tornado that destroyed much of Grand Valley

By Brian Lockhart It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped across central Ontario. The severe weather incident happened on Friday, ...

Shots fired in two Mono home invasions, hours within each other, on same street

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, ...

A day of unity and acceptance: Celebrate Your Awesome to return to Alexandra Park with annual Pride event

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 8th Annual Pride & Diversity Event is returning to Alexandra Park in Orangeville on June 21. The event has ...

Walk for Alzheimer’s at Island Lake Conservation Area raises over $62,000

By Sam Odrowski The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser returned to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 25. It was a ...

Concerns raised at Orangeville council about proposed fee increase for seniors

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville needs affordable monthly and annual memberships to fitness facilities. And that is especially true to best accommodate retired residents on fixed ...

Community comes together for Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Food Drive

By Sam Odrowski The #RootedInCommunity Spring Food Drive returned to Orangeville on Saturday, May 24 and raised nearly $3,400 and 6,000 pounds of food for ...

Saddle up: Top talent returning to Orangeville Fairgrounds for Ram Rodeo showdown

By Sam Odrowski Get ready for a rootin’ tootin’ good time. The Orangeville Fairgrounds will be filled with high-level competitors during a rodeo next weekend. ...

Orangeville father-daughter duo wins top prize on Home Network’s Renovation Resort

By Joshua Drakes Graham and his daughter Hollie Laird went head-to-head with competitors on a home improvement TV show, where they were tasked with designing ...

Orangeville to strengthen advocacy with higher levels of government

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council is steering itself toward a closer advocacy relationship with the provincial and federal governments. To that end, council shed light ...

New executive director brings experience in trauma-informed advocacy to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services

By Paula Brown Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) has appointed a new executive director. The Board of Directors for CDVS announced earlier this month that Julie ...