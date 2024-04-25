Achill Choral Society to hold spring concert at Westminster

April 25, 2024

Achill Choral Society is holding a spring concert in the community this weekend.

Achill is proud to present the Ontario premiere of Elaine Hagenberg’s exciting new work, “ILLUMINARE.”

Drawing on lesser-known sacred Latin, Greek and English texts, the piece takes viewers through a season of beauty and goodness that has been disrupted by darkness and confusion. But as light gradually returns, hope is restored, illuminating the future, guiding us in peace.

Continuing the themes of joy and hope, Achill will perform a delightful collection of folk songs arranged by Bob Chilcott, Ron Smail, Steven Hatfield and Paul Halley’s “Song For Canada.”

The event takes place April 28 at 4 p.m. at Westminster United Church.

It will be an afternoon of uplifting music under the direction of Shawn Grenke and collaborative pianist Nancy Dettbarn.

Tickets are available at Achill.ca and Booklore at 121 First St., Orangeville.

