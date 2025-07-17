Accessibility advocates question consultation process around Rotary Parkn redevelopment

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Rotary Park’s new beginning in Orangeville isn’t shaping up to be idyllic blue-sky swings and baseball games.

Some people who lobby to ensure high accessibility standards in the town are up in arms because they say municipal staff didn’t include council’s accessibility committee members in the park’s plans.

The park, which is located in the town’s east end, began the first stage of its redevelopment in 2024. Municipal staff presented a concept for the full redevelopment to council in June 2022.

The concept includes enhancements to everything from parking lots to sports fields, tennis courts, and other fixtures.

James Jackson, a resident who shares the effort of trying to make the town more accessible, said he tried to have himself added as a delegation to discuss the park during council’s July 14 meeting.

He said he was told to apply to appear at least seven days prior to the scheduled meeting. The thing is, he said, meeting agendas are posted five days in advance.

“So how could I put in a submission when I don’t even know what’s on the agenda yet?” Jackson said.

Further, Jackson said, he was told it didn’t matter what the accessibility committee members thought about the park plans.

“You guys (council) are going to do whatever you want and it doesn’t matter what we recommend or our opinions or our thoughts,” he said.

And that cut deep by any estimation.

“It just made me feel as if for the first time in my entire life, for the 11 years that I’ve been an advocate, an ambassador and everything that I’ve been doing, it made me feel as if it has been for naught,” Jackson said.

He said he feels as if his opinions about accessibility and inclusion mean nothing. Rotary Park is about to become a “destination park” with many recreational amenities.

“We must make it all inclusive for everybody,” Jackson said.

The Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act lays out requirements for such committees to be consulted.

According to the legislation, when constructing new or redeveloping existing outdoor play spaces, obligated organizations other than small organizations shall consult on the needs of children and caregivers with various disabilities.

Municipalities must consult with their municipal accessibility advisory committees, where one has been established, according to provincial legislation.

The park’s new design was recently chosen after about 1,000 residents voted over two weeks. Now the town will work with consultants, the playground contractor, and the Rotary Club of Orangeville to move the project forward.

Equipment is about to be ordered, and the site will be prepped for installation, according to a press release from the Town of Orangeville. The playground could be ready for use later this year.

“The accessibility committee is an advisory committee to council,” Mayor Lisa Post said. “So they are not a decision-making body.”

Council routinely engages the group for feedback and suggestions. Municipal staff then implement those recommendations, she said.

“No committee has the ability to say no against a plan, to decline a plan,” Post said. “You can give feedback towards a plan.”

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said he had to weigh in on the issue.

“I see you (Jackson) and I see a whole bunch of other very familiar faces in this audience tonight that all contribute at a very high level to our town,” he said. “We need everybody to do that.”

Taylor said he and Jackson have spent much time together on various committees. As such, Jackson is cognizant of how committee feedback is brought back to the town’s staff and elected officials. That feedback is valued, Taylor said.

Jackson said he’s heard from members of the public who harbour doubts about the redevelopment’s accessibility.

“There was only three (options) for them to choose from, so they made a choice and a decision,” Jackson said about how the park’s design was selected. “But they told me that it doesn’t look accessible.”

“It came to the accessibility committee as soon as public consultation completed,” Post said. “That was the next thing that happened.”

Simply, the town ran with the design that was chosen by residents who participated in a survey. That choice was then brought to the committee for thoughts on accessibility before the redevelopment plan was finalized.

“It did come to accessibility, not as an afterthought,” she said.

Councillor Debbie Sherwood asked for clarification about Jackson’s assertion about timelines for delegation requests and when meeting agendas are available.

“It didn’t make sense what you said,” Sherwood remarked.

Raylene Martell, the town’s clerk, said the “last-minute” delegation request process was scrapped last year in favour of an open forum format.

“The last-minute delegation process was proving to be problematic” because such requests weren’t able to go through necessary accessibility checks, she said. That meant final meeting agendas were delayed.

“The open forum process provides anybody the ability to speak before council without registering, without going through any hoops,” Martell said.

Orangeville resident Sarah Clarke said accessibility isn’t about checking a box or meeting a minimum standard.

“True accessibility begins by listening to those who have lived experience,” she said. “Not as a final step, but from the very beginning. In this case, the park plans were voted on before they were brought to the accessibility committee. That means input from those with lived experience came too late to meaningfully help shape a design.”

Comments were also shared by Kimberly Van Ryn, a local accessibility advocate and committee member, who owns Branching Out Support Services at 5 First St. Her business provides day programming and support to adults with disabilities.

“We are not speaking for the neurodiverse and disabled,” said Kimberly van Ryn, local resident and owner of Branching Out Support Services. “We are the neurodiverse and disabled people of this community and therefore expect to fulfill our roles as community consultants and advocates.”

“The playground does not do us justice or represent Orangeville,” said resident Michelle Hartley.

