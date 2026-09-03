Two Shelburne car washes broken into, police seek public’s help identifying suspects

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two break and enters at separate car washes in Shelburne. Investigators believe the same two suspects are responsible for both incidents.

On Aug. 22, between approximately 2:30 a.m. and 3:10 a.m., two males wearing face coverings and gloves attended a car wash on Industrial Road and gained entry by using a power tool to cut through the service door.

Once inside, the suspects gained access to the office and stole cash before using an angle grinder to gain access to a coin machine, where additional cash was stolen.

The suspects also stole tools from a workbench in the service area before leaving the business through a rear service exit.

The investigation determined that the same two suspects then attended a second car wash on Centennial Road between approximately 3:10 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The suspects again used an angle grinder to cut through the service door and gain access to the business. Once inside, they used the same method to gain access to a change machine and stole cash before leaving through the same door they had used to enter.

The suspects are described as two males who were wearing face coverings, dark-coloured work gloves and backpacks. One male was wearing a blue plaid jacket, while the other was dressed entirely in black. One suspect was seen with a bicycle, while the other was carrying a longboard.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information, including video surveillance or dash camera footage from the area around the time of the incidents, is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

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