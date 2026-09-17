Interest groups call on county to explore off-road trail activity

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Supporting an off-road trail network in Dufferin County would be a boon to local businesses and rural property owners.

That’s the feeling of at least one Mulmur business owner, who conveyed the sentiment to county council during its Sept. 10 meeting.

Jon Hare, of Scott Reinhart Trailer Sales Ltd., wrote a letter to council in support of an effort by the Ontario Federation of Trail Riders (OFTR) and the Dufferin Rooftop Recreational Riders Association to explore opportunities for responsible off-road trail access.

Dufferin County has already allowed off-road motorcycle use of the county rail trail corridor. And that shows that the upper-tier government recognizes off-road riding as an important recreational activity.

But it was pointed out to council that current riding opportunities in Dufferin County remain limited.

There are no designated staging or parking areas between Orangeville and Flesherton, and most lower-tier municipalities prohibit off-road motorcycles on road allowances.

The rail trail presents logistical challenges for many responsible riders, according to the stakeholder groups who spoke to council. It offers a different experience compared to traditional single-track forest trails. This severely restricts legal riding options.

According to a presentation to council, the county and off-road riding interest groups share core objectives. These include improving public safety, protecting private property and hindering trespassing, and supporting local businesses while preserving the natural spaces that make Dufferin unique.

To that end, council heard that the OFTR and the local affiliate are collaborating with the OPP, the Dufferin Federation of Agriculture, municipalities, and individual landowners.

In his letter, Hare said he’s watched for over 10 years as both groups worked respectfully and professionally with Dufferin County to create legal, managed off-road motorcycle trail opportunities.

But there is still much to be done.

“After more than a decade of discussions, we are still no closer to a solution,” he said. “As a local business owner, I see riders travelling to neighbouring counties every weekend because that’s where legal trail systems exist.

“Along with them goes spending on trailers, fuel, restaurants, repairs, supplies, and other local services.”

He said the OFTR and the Dufferin riders’ group have offered to build and maintain trails with volunteers, promote responsible riding and environmental stewardship, and provide $15 million in liability insurance.

A trail network isn’t simply about trails, Hare said.

It’s also about promoting tourism, supporting local business, and providing recreational opportunities for families.

“I consistently see the effects of not having a safe, responsible trail system if not daily with kids riding bikes on streets and roads with nowhere else to turn,” Hare said. “If we want them off the roads, farmers’ fields, streets, or trespassing, we need to provide somewhere for them to ride.”

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