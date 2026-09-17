School bus rollover in Mono injures driver

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with local emergency services, responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a school bus on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Emergency services responded to the collision on 5th Line EHS, Mono, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The school bus left the roadway and rolled over, according to police.

The female driver was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. Her injuries are not considered life-altering.

Two teenage students were on board the bus at the time of the collision. Neither student sustained injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)